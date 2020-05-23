FWPD chief joins forums

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed will be a guest panelist in Fort Wayne UNITED's next three L.I.V.E. – Listening to Input and Voices through Engagement – Sessions.

The sessions, open to the public during upcoming Facebook Live forums, will be led by Fort Wayne UNITED Steering Committee member Reggie Blackmon, and will feature Reed as a guest panelist, according to a Friday news release.

This discussion will address perceptions and perspectives while exploring law enforcement policing practices, procedures, and policies, helping to build trust and foster healthy relationships between black men and boys and police officers.

The first session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the discussion will be directed toward young black men between 14 and 19 years old. Fort Wayne UNITED said it strongly encourages that age group to participate.

L.I.V.E. Sessions in the following weeks will be directed toward black millennials in their 20s and the parents of young black men. The dates and times of these sessions will be announced at later.

L.I.V.E. Session participants will be invited to vote on various issues through live polling and their answers will be collected and used as data.

Visit facebook.com/Fort WayneUNITED to view the L.I.V.E sessions in real time or after the live event.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother's Keeper, under one umbrella.

It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys.