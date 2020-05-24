Family, work draw people to area

People choose to live in the Fort Wayne metropolitan area more because of family and work than for its quality of life, according to a study by the Knight Foundation.

A foundation-commissioned survey found 37% of adults residing in Allen, Whitley and Wells counties are there for family reasons, 30% for jobs and 24% for quality of life. The rates for all 26 metro areas and other urban cities studied showed 33% of people chose to live where they do for quality of life, 30% for family and 25% for jobs.

Smaller numbers of people – 10% in Fort Wayne and 12% nationally – gave other reasons for choosing their communities.

The figures are among polling results in “Community Ties: Understanding What Attaches People to the Place Where They Live.”

The Knight Foundation says it invests in journalism, the arts and “the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers.” The former Knight Ridder chain of newspapers published the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel from 1980 until 2006.

The “Community Ties” study released Wednesday is based on a survey conducted by the nonprofit Urban Institute. More than 11,000 Americans were polled, more than 10,000 of whom live in the 26 metropolitan areas served by the Knight Foundation. Those areas include Gary, Philadelphia, Miami and Detroit; San Jose and Long Beach City in California; Myrtle Beach and Columbia in South Carolina; Bradenton, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach in Florida; Boulder, Colorado; Wichita, Kansas; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Lexington, Kentucky.

The Miami-based Knight Foundation measured community attachment by asking people about their satisfaction with their metro area, fit with local lifestyles and cultures, preference to stay where they live, diversity of their social networks and their community involvement.

Key findings of report

• People who spend more time in the main city of their metro area tend to be more attached to the area.

• Quality of life matters in people's decisions to move to or stay in an area.

• People with access to arts and cultural activities are more attached to their communities.

• Access to recreational areas and safe places to work and play was linked to higher feelings of attachment.

• Generation, race and household income strongly shape levels of attachment and access to quality-of-life amenities.

The study recommends that metro areas try to attract more people to their downtowns, improve perceptions of access to quality-of-life amenities and address racial and income inequities.

“In the Knight Foundation's view, when people are more attached to their community, they're more likely to be very engaged citizens working to make their community a better place,” Evette Alexander, director of learning and impact for the foundation, said in a telephone interview.

“I think this study informs how city leaders might prioritize and invest resources” to attract and retain residents, Alexander said.

On a scale of 1 to 5, Fort Wayne metro residents rate their satisfaction with the area as 3.85. The national average is 3.87.

The Knight Foundation said at least 310 adults in each of the metro areas were surveyed. The Urban Institute conducted interviews by telephone, including cellphone, in English and Spanish between June 18, 2018, and Feb. 18, 2019.

Public safety is the most important metro feature for survey respondents, including those in the Fort Wayne area. The degrees of importance of health care, job opportunities, affordable housing and schools are higher in Fort Wayne than nationally, while the degrees of importance of recreational areas, highways, family amenities, colleges and universities, public transportation, arts and entertainment, and nightlife are lower in Fort Wayne than nationally.

Accessibility to those features varies widely in two categories: The survey found that 80% of Fort Wayne metro residents have “very easy” access to job opportunities and 79% have “very easy” access to affordable housing, compared with 63% and 50%, respectively, for all the metro areas.

Alexander noted that Fort Wayne's home ownership rate of 68% and the average stay of non-native residents – 21.85 years – also are much higher than national averages. Fort Wayne appears to be “a pretty rooted place. It's not a transient city, I imagine,” she said.

Another large gap emerged when respondents were asked whether they are in the principal city of their metro area on a daily basis. Fort Wayne's rate of 73% is seventh-highest; across all metro areas, the rate is 42%.

“More people in Fort Wayne are going to spend time in the city because Fort Wayne is a smaller metropolitan area than some of the other ones. There's not as many large, outlying areas,” Alexander said.

The study stated that living in or frequently visiting a metro area's central city “had the broadest significant effects on both attachment feelings and behaviors.”

Personal networking diversity is lower in Fort Wayne, where 53% of respondents know people of a different race or ethnicity and 22% know people who grew up speaking a language different from what they speak, compared with 64% and 38%, respectively, for all the metro areas.

Fort Wayne is not as racially diverse as other metro areas in the study: 81% of local residents are white and non-Hispanic, compared with 62% nationally.

“In a community that is more homogenous ... the opportunities are not as plentiful for there to be these bridges between race and ethnicity and language,” Alexander said. “And that's just the nature of different cities having different types of people in them.”

Knight Ridder broke down survey responses according to demographics such as race, income, gender and generation in only eight metro areas, and Fort Wayne was not among them. The study stated that African Americans and Hispanics report easy access to key amenities less frequently than other racial and ethnic groups, and that people from low-income households report easy access to key amenities less frequently than those from high-income households.

Respondents were asked, “If you could live anywhere, would you stay?” The response rate was 59% in Fort Wayne and 58% nationally.

Alexander said Fort Wayne and other medium-sized and smaller metro areas might benefit from the growing remote work trend that has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fort Wayne has dining and nightlife, according to its residents, arts and cultural opportunities, jobs, affordable housing,” she said.

“As people are able to live where they want to live and not necessarily be right next to their job, what does that mean for Fort Wayne?” Alexander wondered. “Could Fort Wayne be a place that attracts people who are not necessarily working in Fort Wayne but want to enjoy the affordability and the amenities that are there?”

