Riders grateful to hit track for BMX season opener race

Dale Sanders returned to his chair during the Fort Wayne BMX season opener feeling winded.

"I'm still trying to catch my breath," the Lafayette resident said.

Sanders, who competed Sunday in the 46-50 age group, said he was glad the event at Franke Park proceeded amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That's not to say the virus wasn't out of mind, although the most common facial obstruction were the helmets riders wore – not face coverings to protect against illness.

Organizers on Facebook encouraged families to social distance when staking out their seating and to ask others for more room when needed.

As track operator Barney Goodwin put it, they relied on adults to be adults.

Precautions also included not loaning helmets, which are difficult to sanitize, and limiting the number of riders in the staging area, Goodwin said.

"We ran very slow today," he said.

Efforts to maintain social distancing were noticeable, Sanders said. People didn't crowd each other in the concessions line, he said, and riders substituted congratulatory hugs with other gestures, like gloved fist bumps.

The event attracted people from cities throughout Indiana as well as states including Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Illinois, according to posted results.

Turnout was twice what organizers expected, but Goodwin was reluctant about quantifying it given the governor's executive order, which now allows social gatherings of up to 100 people.

The Fort Wayne track, which delayed its opening by a few weeks, is one of the few tracks open – not just in Indiana but in a multi-state region, Goodwin said.

"You've got to live," he said, adding a rookie camp is planned for Tuesday night.

The King family traveled from southeast Wisconsin. Brady King, 10, competed in an expert class.

There was no question the Kings — who also noticed social distancing efforts — were glad the event was a go.

"Definitely," Todd King said.

Most people sought shade under tents lined near the track, but Shelby Lenfestey, 12, sat under the blazing sun as she waited for her next race.

The Warsaw girl got into BMX after her brother did, she said. She acknowledged it's an overwhelmingly male sport.

"If you can tell, there are barely any girls," Shelby said.

Sanders returned to BMX — a sport he enjoyed in childhood — after his 10-year-old son, Liam, got involved at age 5, he said.

"We do it together," Sanders said, describing it as a bonding activity.

As a beginner, Liam would get help from his father. Sanders said it has become more difficult to give help.

"He's gotten so darn fast," Sanders said.

asloboda@jg.net