67 more cases reported in county

The number of people infected by the coronavirus continued to climb Monday, locally and statewide.

The Allen County Department of Health – which did not release updated figures Sunday – reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of residents infected to 1,271.

A 26-year-old man became DeKalb County's 29th confirmed case of COVID-19, DeKalb health officials said Monday.

Meanwhile, the state announced 354 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

The state's COVID-19 tally is 31,715.

Statewide, 1,832 people are confirmed to have died from the disease, an increase of eight since Sunday, the state health agency said. It noted 152 more probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The number of deaths in Allen County was 66 as of Monday.

The state's numbers might not always immediately match Allen County's tally because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the local health department said.

As of Monday, 226,251 tests had been reported to the state health department, up from 220,801 on Sunday.

State health officials encourage people to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed and need a test to return to work.

People without symptoms but who are at high risk – including those older than 65 and those with underlying conditions, such as diabetes – are also encouraged to get tested.

Information about testing locations is available by going to www.coronavirus.in.gov.

