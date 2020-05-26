Bench given to Shrine as memorial to fallen hero

Decades haven't faded Army veteran Phillip Hall's memory of William Pitsenbarger, a 21-year-old Ohio man known as a Vietnam War hero.

During an outdoor Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum along O'Day Road, several dozen people listened as Hall described Pitsenbarger's sacrifice on a battlefield April 11, 1966.

“What ensued was one of the bloodiest, most horrific battles of the Vietnam War,” Hall said.

Pitsenbarger, an Air Force pararescue and medical specialist, volunteered to descend from a helicopter to help the wounded. Hall said he was about 20 or 25 meters from where Pitsenbarger came down.

The airman fought back and delivered ammunition to soldiers, and he refused to return to the helicopter despite suffering wounds.

“I witnessed him waving them off,” Hall said. “Bill died saving ... people he didn't even know. ... He gave his life so others may live.”

Shortly after the battle, Pitsenbarger was nominated for a Medal of Honor, Hall said, but the recognition was downgraded to the Air Force Cross.

In the late 1990s, Hall contributed to a successful initiative to get Pitsenbarger the Medal of Honor. Hall was happy the honor was awarded while Pitsenbarger's father was alive, he said.

The National Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum now has its own item commemorating Pitsenbarger – a bench donated by Lionsgate, the studio behind “The Last Full Measure,” a film inspired by Pitsenbarger's courageous acts.

Hall on Monday helped Pat Fraizer of the nonprofit unveil the bench.

The organization was happy to accept Lionsgate's donation, said Eric Johnson, 2nd vice commander and board member.

“This was a true hero,” Johnson said of Pitsenbarger. “He saved lives.”

Vietnam War veteran Ivan Medina only recently learned of Pitsenbarger. He said he was glad he came to the event, which lasted about 10 minutes.

“I support everyone here,” Medina said, also thanking civilians for their support.

