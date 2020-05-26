Commission to hear new plans for North Anthony-Crescent corner

A development plan for the land that had the former Scott's/Kroger grocery store along North Anthony Boulevard – waiting in the wings since the start of the coronavirus epidemic shut down city government buildings – will have a public hearing this week.

The plan calls for three new commercial buildings on the 3.8-acre site at Crescent and Vance avenues and North Anthony Boulevard, plus reuse of two existing buildings.

The supermarket building was torn down after it closed in 2011 because of structural problems. Another grocery was proposed for the site in 2016 but those plans did not come to fruition.

Neighborhood residents have been campaigning for a neighborhood grocery for several years, but the new plans for what's being called North Anthony Shoppes do not disclose tenants.

The primary development plan will have a public hearing during a meeting of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net