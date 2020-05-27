City accepting tall grass reports

The city of Fort Wayne's tall grass/weed program began Tuesday.

Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no higher than 9 inches.

The public should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation.

Online reports can be filed by going to www.cityoffortwayne.org/citizen-services.

Individuals reporting a violation will need to have the property's specific street address to register the concern.

BMV open for election needs

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced branches will extend hours of operation for Tuesday's primary election.

Branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to issue identification cards and driver's licenses to be used for identification at polling places. Appointments are not required for these two days of operation.

During this extended period of operation, service offerings are limited to new, amended, renewed, or replacement ID and driver's license for voting purposes. All other BMV services are not available Monday and Tuesday.

Go to IN.gov/BMV for more information on election hours and a complete list of branches.

Information on how to complete an online transaction and locations for 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you is also available on the website.

– Journal Gazette