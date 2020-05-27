Developer eyes space on Anthony

A development plan for the land that had the former Scott's/Kroger grocery store along North Anthony Boulevard – waiting in the wings since the start of the coronavirus epidemic shut down city government buildings – will have a public hearing this week.

The plan calls for three new commercial buildings on the 3.8-acre site at Crescent and Vance avenues and North Anthony Boulevard, plus reuse of two existing buildings.

The supermarket building was torn down after it closed in 2011 because of structural problems. Another grocery was proposed for the site in 2016 but those plans did not come to fruition.

Neighborhood residents have been campaigning for a grocery for years, but the new plans for what's being called North Anthony Shoppes do not disclose tenants.

The plan from applicant Rogers Family Properties calls for a 10,000-square-foot building, a 3,000-square-foot building and a 2,600-square-foot building plus reuse of two existing buildings.

The site was rezoned in 2016 to neighborhood center, but requires approval of a primary a development plan because of the multiple buildings.

The proposed use is allowed by the new zoning, as are the number and size of the buildings.

The applicant also wants to divide the tract into three separate parcels, which requires waivers of setback requirements. A separate waiver of landscape rules for the north side of the property is requested to allow access to a building.

Parking is in the center of the three structures, according to a site plan filed with the Department of Planning Services, and access remains the same.

The plan will have a public hearing during a meeting of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. today in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net