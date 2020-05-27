Hazard-pay resolution quashed

A nonbinding resolution instructing the city of Fort Wayne to explore the possibility of extra pandemic pay for certain city employees failed Tuesday in a 5-4 vote by the Fort Wayne City Council.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, was similar to one approved by the Allen County Commissioners in April. The resolution was held for two weeks after some City Council members raised concerns about whether supplemental pay was appropriate because there is still some uncertainty surrounding COVID-19's impact on tax revenues.

During Tuesday's discussion, Chambers said city officials were asked to determine how many employees would be affected by a hazard pay policy and whether Fort Wayne could be reimbursed by state or federal funds.

Chambers said it appears the city isn't eligible for reimbursement under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, but she noted that provisions in her proposal would have instructed the city to monitor further state and federal legislation that could allow for reimbursement.

The number of city employees affected by the proposal would have depended on where the funding came from, said Stephanie Crandall, the city's director of intergovernmental affairs.

State officials have earmarked about $8.7 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund money for Fort Wayne. Spending restrictions allow some payroll expenses, but Crandall said those funds must be expenses for “employees who are directly responding to or mitigating the public health emergency.”

“So if that was the source, then we might not have any employees other than public safety, which I don't think was the focus of this resolution,” she said, noting that the city is receiving constant guidance on what pandemic relief funds can be used for.

All five City Council Republicans voted against the proposal; all four Democrats supported it.

In other business, City Council voted 9-0 against a rezoning request for 3.8 acres on East Cook Road. Plans for that north-side site called for 18 duplexes on 18 lots, a staff report generated by the city/county Department of Planning Services said.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission supported the proposed development in a 7-0 vote, senior planner Michelle Wood said. Several residents opposed the project during a public hearing before the plan commission, Wood said.

Many of the concerned focused on traffic, drainage and the density of the proposed development.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, who represents the area, said he received “a plethora” of calls and emails opposed to the planned development.

Didier said the land in question is small and is next to an intersection many students use to get to school. Cook Road is also extremely busy and not in the best shape, he added.

“I cannot vote in good conscience for this particular project,” Didier said. “I mean, you're trying to shove a bunch of sardines in a small can.”

After the meeting, Didier said Tuesday was the first time he's ever witnessed City Council vote unanimously against anything.

Didier was first elected in 2003.

dgong@jg.net