More COVID-19 cases in children expected locally

The Fort Wayne area is likely to see more cases of COVID-19 in children in upcoming months – and cases of a new inflammatory condition that has recently been found in children after a bout with the coronavirus, Allen County health officials said today.

During an update on the virus organized by the Allen County Department of Health, officials said the condition, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, has been found in just one child in Indiana. But in New York state, 202 children have been diagnosed, officials pointed out.

The syndrome is similar to a known condition, Kawasaki disease, but the symptoms don't match up, said Dr. James Cameron, a Fort Wayne pediatrician.

The new syndrome, he said, is characterized by a prolonged fever of 100.4 degrees, inflammation of two or more organ systems and a positive COVID-19 test within four weeks. The inflammation can show up as red rash on the skin and typically affects the heart.

"The one thing I want parents to know is it's extremely rare," said Fort Wayne pediatrician Dr. Tony GiaQuinta of the syndrome.

Parents should be watchful, but not alarmed, he said. Although physicians' offices might have been closed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic,"your pediatrician is here for you," GiaQuinta said.