State's confirmed death toll reaches 1,850

INDIANAPOLIS – An additional 18 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana's confirmed or presumed fatalities from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus to more than 2,000, state health officials said Tuesday.

The confirmed deaths occurred between Friday and Monday, bringing to 1,850 the number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

An additional 154 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19, boosting Indiana's confirmed or presumed deaths to 2,004 since the first one was recorded March 15, according to data posted on the state agency's coronavirus dashboard.

The state health department said 373 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the state's total confirmed number of cases to 32,078.

In Allen County, an additional 32 residents have tested positive, bringing the total Tuesday to 1,303 cases and 66 deaths.

The state's weekly update of pandemic deaths at the state's nursing homes, released each Monday, shows that deaths at those homes increased by 144 to 876 in a week. That number now accounts for nearly 44% of Indiana's toll from both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 230,749 COVID-19 test results have been reported to the state agency, and 13.9% of those tests have come back as positive for the coronavirus.

The tests are available to those with symptoms of the respiratory illness, those in close contact with someone infected and people with high-risk health conditions.

To find testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.5 million people and killed over 348,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded about 170,000 deaths, while the U.S. was approaching 100,000 in a span of less than four months.

The true death toll is believed to be significantly higher, with experts saying many died of the virus without ever being tested for it.