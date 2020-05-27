Surveyor late filing financials

The Republican incumbent Allen County surveyor has yet to file his campaign finance report, although it was due May 15.

And, it's not the first time Jeff Sorg has failed to file timely reports, county election officials said Tuesday.

The race between Sorg and challenger David P. Devine is one of two contested Republican nominations, with the other being for the county coroner's job.

Both coroner candidates, Dr. John Brandenberger and Joel Nagle, filed on time.

Political newcomer Devine said in an email this week that his opponent's failure to file timely reports is a campaign issue.

Sorg has “a clear pattern of late filings and multiple fines” which is “not reasonable for an elected official or a candidate for public office,” Devine said.

Sorg said Tuesday he did not file on time because he was waiting for information from his out-of-town bank that was made available to him late Friday afternoon.

“It will be in this afternoon,” he said of filing the report. “I try to verify everything. ... I'm not trying to conceal anything.”

He added he did not remember details of earlier late filings, but said he used his own money to pay one of the fines “because I didn't feel right” using donated funds.

He declined to add financial details of the most recent report.

County election records show Sorg was fined $519.50 for late filing of a 2020 annual report that was due Jan. 15, but received Feb. 15. He was fined $1,000 for a 2018 annual report due Jan. 16, 2019, but not received until April 2.

The reports, which list contributions and expenses, are required before the primary and general election and annually if a candidate does not disband his or her political committee and has remaining money.

Those who don't file on time are subjected to a $50-per-day fine of up to $500 or $1,000, depending on how much money was raised.

Devine lists $1,873 in contributions, of which $1,363 was money he lent to his campaign. Apex Consulting & Surveying, Fort Wayne, where Devine is a senior project engineer, donated $510.

Brandenberger raised $29,759 and spent $28,556. He and his wife, Betty, lent the campaign $20,829.36.

Major donors outside of family members include Sweetwater Sound Chief Executive Officer Charles J. (Chuck) Surack of Fort Wayne, who donated $2,000, and David McComb, chairman of Eagles Wings Air, and his wife, Cheryl, of Leo, who gave $2,500. Joe Zehr of North Eastern Development Group, Fort Wayne, gave $500.

Nagle raised $14,590 and spent $5,199. Major donors include JFN APS of Fort Wayne, which contributed $8,000 and CJF of Fort Wayne, which contributed $2,000.

JFN is a medical practice company that lists Nagle as its registered agent in state corporation records. CJF is a medical practice management company in Fort Wayne whose registered agent is Chris Fountain, state records show.

Other contributors include City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who gave $350 from his campaign committee and $250 from his and wife Cheryl's personal finds, and Glenna Jehl, member of the Fort Wayne Community Schools board, who gave $400.

Dr. Scott Myers of Fort Wayne gave $500, and Allen County Councilman Joel Benz, R-3rd, gave $200. State Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, gave $250 from campaign funds.

