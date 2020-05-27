Theater, bingo owners frustrated with closures

INDIANAPOLIS – Decatur theater owner Corey Affolder stocked up on candy, pop, movie posters and more set for a triumphant return of ABCinema last Friday.

But on Thursday – just hours before he was set to open his doors – Gov. Eric Holcomb removed movie theaters from the stage 3 reopening plan.

They now can't open until at least June 14.

“Please let us open while we still have a business to salvage,” Affolder posted to the governor's Facebook page.

He and other owners around the state are more openly expressing frustration about the seemingly arbitrary rules on when they can reopen.

Why can a fitness center open but not a movie theater with people sitting 6 feet apart?

Why can Hoosiers go out to eat but can't sit properly spaced and play bingo?

Mathew Tsuleff said the administration appears to think “bingo is still played on boards with corn kernels like in the 1980s and we try to jam as many people as we can in our bingo halls like casinos do. A bingo hall is nothing like a casino.”

Tsuleff has run Harmony Bingo, 1310-B Minnich Road in New Haven, since November 2017. In the most recent reporting year, the bingo grossed $3.2 million with $151,000 going to charity after expenses.

The hall can seat 270 but he removed all but 91 chairs and has nine volunteers. That means it would not exceed the current limit of 100 people in social gatherings.

But when Tsuleff contacted the Indiana Gaming Commission he was told “no.” In fact, there is no date set for when charity gaming and the state's licensed casinos can open.

“I explained to the investigating officer that I have taken the necessary sanitation steps with respect to cleaning the floor, tables and chair sanitation. I have also purchased floor markings 6 feet apart, Plexiglas shield at purchase windows, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for customers and volunteers,” Tsuleff said.

But still no luck.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box expressed concern about the elderly clientele of a bingo hall and the handling of bingo cards and accessories.

But Tsuleff said the player is the only one touching their cards and they bring their own dauber to mark the card. There are no chips or dice or other things being passed around.

His nonprofit group – Toma Foundation – gives money to help children with learning disabilities excel as a student.

And Tsuleff estimates $25,000 in lost revenue per month – “this is a huge loss and extremely disheartening to say the least,” he said. “There is nothing more frustrating than having the ability to help those in need and being told 'No, you cannot open.'”

Similarly, Affolder said his two screens hold 60 and 80 people at half capacity. That is well under the 100-person limitation that is being used for graduation parties, weddings and other gatherings.

He is especially upset that Holcomb didn't give theater owners a heads-up they were being taken out of stage 3. He contacted Holcomb's office and was told it was because they didn't realize that some of the larger movie chains can set hundreds at half capacity.

But Indiana's Joint Information Center – which is answering COVID-19 questions – said the change was made to line up theaters with other entertainment venues.

“Enclosed areas where a group of individuals remain in place for a significant period of time remain a transmission concern. Similar venues indicated in the Back on Track documentation include concert venues, museums, zoos, aquariums, as well as bowling alleys,” the response said.

Whatever the reason, Affolder knows he will have to dump pop because it goes bad in the lines and some candy will likely expire. He will continue selling popcorn on the weekends in the parking lot.

He had just opened the second screen in March – two weeks before the shutdown.

And he notes the stage 4 date is set for June 14 – a Sunday – when movie theaters' biggest days are the weekend.

“It is what it is,” Affolder said.

