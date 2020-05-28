547,028 Hoosiers apply to mail in primary votes

INDIANAPOLIS – More than half a million Hoosiers applied for mail-in absentee ballots for next week's primary election – with Democratic ballots outpacing Republicans in a reliably red state.

The Indiana Secretary of State's absentee tracking report shows 547,028 applications – with 322,946 Democratic ballots and 222,067 Republicans.

Indiana Republican Party spokesman Jake Oakman said there are a few reasons for the discrepancy, including that Marion County – a Democratic stronghold – sent absentee applications to everyone.

“Generally speaking, our supporters like to vote in person on Election Day and, because of the efforts of Gov. Holcomb and Secretary Lawson, that is a safe option this year.”

The total is a 78% increase over the 2016 primary as no-excuse mail-in voting has been allowed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, those seeking absentee ballots had to specify a reason for the request.

The deadline has passed to file for a mail-in ballot.

To be counted, the ballots must be returned to county clerks by noon Tuesday.

In Allen County, Democratic ballots requested barely exceed Republicans – 19,861 to 19,563.

“Get out,” said Andrew Downs, a former Allen County Election Board member and Purdue Fort Wayne political science professor, said of the close figures.

In the 2016 primary, only 19,536 mail-in applications were filed – about two-thirds being Republican.

Downs said statewide the split is helped because of competitive Democratic congressional races in the 1st and 5th Districts. But the Allen County numbers and others show Democratic efforts to push the mail-in option have worked, he said.

Downs noted though that a higher percentage of Republican voters will show up to vote in-person – either early or on Election Day.

“There is a divide nationally on the perception of risk,” he said.

Lauren Ganapini, executive director for the Indiana Democratic Party, said it's obvious that Hoosiers see voting by mail as safe, secure and convenient.

“During this election, our candidates and our party took action to contact voters and connect them with vote-by-mail resources,” she said. “State party engaged thousands of high-risk voters and made sure they knew they could vote by mail. We put our principles to work and the number of Hoosier Democrats voting by mail reflects that action.”

Allen County Election Administrator Beth Dlug said in the past an overwhelming majority of those who ask for a mail-in ballot return it. She said that's because it takes an extra step to ask for the ballot and those people are usually serious about voting.

She noted some who haven't traditionally voted by mail might be confused by the number of documents or otherwise forget.

Dlug said if you do forget to send the ballot in you can still vote in person on Election Day – but only if you bring the absentee ballot along and turn it in so it is accounted for.

Allen County has received about 25,000 of the ballots back and is getting about 1,000 a day, she said.

Dlug said the ballots cannot be counted before Election Day by law. And the high number of ballots and social distancing requirements means the county will transport them all to Grand Wayne Center on Wednesday morning to start counting. Votes cast on machines in person during early voting and on Election Day will be tallied Tuesday night.

