Coronavirus roundup

Rohrman Subaru to gift food bank

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, in conjunction with Subaru of America, announced plans Wednesday to donate 50,000 meals to Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indian through the Subaru to the Rescue initiative, a commitment to support local communities.

“We hope that through this donation to Feeding America, we can provide the comfort and stability of a meal for people who struggle with hunger in America,” said Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne will present the meals donation Friday at Community Harvest, 999 E. Tillman Road.

Friday last day for Umi drive-up meal

Umi Fort Wayne said Friday is the final day for serving drive-up community meals at 2912 Getz Road.

Since March 23, Umi Fort Wayne has served more than 16,000 meals at no cost to those in need and health care and front-line workers in the pandemic.

“We want to thank countless people from around the community for stepping up to help Umi provide these meals. Our employees, especially Bob and our staff in the kitchen, and other volunteers have made this possible. We plan to have a dedication ceremony later in the year to honor all of those who helped,” said Tiercell Schwartz, general manager and ownership partner.

Byron Health cancels meeting

Byron Health Center announced Wednesday it has canceled its June Huntington's disease support group meeting as it follows Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines.

Byron said it hopes to continue to host the monthly open support group for those affected with Huntington's disease, as well as their family and friends, restarting as soon as CHM suggests lifting the visitor restrictions.

The next meeting is planned for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 2.

Anyone who has been affected by Huntington's disease is invited to attend the support group at the new Byron Wellness Community at 1661 Beacon St. in the Kattman/Crites Education Center.

The monthly support group meetings will restart as soon as deemed possible on the first Thursday of each month throughout the rest of the year: Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

DNR ready to open rentable facilities

Rentable picnic shelters, recreation buildings and rally camps at Indiana Department of Natural Resources facilities are tentatively scheduled to open Monday for groups of 100 or fewer people, while following social distancing. Property offices have reopened to members of the public who want to purchase passes, permits and fishing licenses.

The DNR's public outdoor swimming pools will remain closed for the summer season due to limitations in the ability to practice social distancing on the confined space of pool decks, the DNR said Wednesday.

For additional information about what is open or closed at DNR properties, go to on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.