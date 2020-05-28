Impact of virus on utilities to be studied

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will investigate the impact of COVID-19 on utilities and ratepayers statewide, commission officials announced Wednesday.

The investigation is in response to two petitions filed regarding the pandemic's impact on utilities. The first petition was filed by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor seeking information on the impact and advocating for ratepayer protections.

The second petition was filed by 10 Indiana utility companies. That petition asks the IURC to allow utilities to track their expenses and lost revenue, and allow for rate adjustments within two years.

“Certain Joint Petitioners plan to implement new customer payment programs whereby customers with utility arrearages may make payment arrangements over longer periods than are presently used,” the utility's petition states.

According to a news release, the investigation will happen in two phases. In phase 1, the IURC will request information regarding disconnections, utility fees, regulatory accounting and customer payment arrangements.

According to its website, the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, as part of phase 1, has asked the commission to order all utilities to:

• Extend the suspension of disconnections for an appropriate time frame.

• Waive all deposits, late fees, convenience fees, and reconnection fees.

• Expand the use of payment arrangements to assist customers.

• Immediately start documenting and accounting for assets and liabilities related to stayed disconnections, waived fees and extended payment plans.

Utility companies have until June 10 to respond to the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor's request.

Procedure for the second phase will be determined after the phase 1 issues are considered. Plans are to focus phase 2 on longer-term issues caused by the pandemic.

“The commission anticipates that impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic may not be fully understood for months, if not years, as the effect is ongoing,” the news release states.

dgong@jg.net