Officials fear rise in virus cases in children

The Fort Wayne area is likely to see more cases of COVID-19 in children in upcoming months – and cases of a new inflammatory condition that recently has been found in children after a bout with the coronavirus, Allen County health officials said Wednesday.

During an update organized by the Allen County Department of Health, officials said the condition, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, has been found in just one child in Indiana. There are no known cases locally.

But in New York state, 202 children have been diagnosed, officials pointed out, and a push is on to determine the prevalence nationwide.

The syndrome is similar to a known condition, Kawasaki disease, but the symptoms don't match up, said Dr. James Cameron, a Fort Wayne pediatrician.

The new syndrome, he said, is characterized by a prolonged fever of 100.4 degrees, severe inflammation of two or more organ systems requiring hospitalization and a positive COVID-19 test within four weeks. The inflammation can show up as red rash and typically affects the heart.

Doctors can treat the new syndrome with intravenous immunoglobulin and steroids, Cameron said.

Parents should be watchful, but not alarmed, said Fort Wayne pediatrician Dr. Tony GiaQuinta.

“The one thing I want parents to know is it's extremely rare,” he said of the syndrome. Although physicians' offices might have been closed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, “your pediatrician is here for you,” he said.

So far, Allen County has had 63 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in children up to age 18. The biggest portion, 42.9%, has been in the 15-to-18 age group; 27% are 9 to 14; 15.8% 3 to 8; and 14.3% 2 and younger.

The coronavirus has been thought to spare children, but testing generally has not been done for children, so the extent of the illness is not known, officials said. But testing “very soon” might be opened for children in Indiana, officials said.

The doctors also sounded a word of caution as schools reopen in the fall. “We know there will likely be an increase in cases as schools open and it is our community's – our society's – responsibility to open up safely,” GiaQuinta said.

If cases do in fact increase, “it's not because schools are doing anything wrong,” Allen County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan added.

Schools have a big challenge ahead of them because their physical space for social distancing is limited by the size of their buildings and teaching typically has required children to be in groups, she said.

Children also are impulsive and it can be difficult to get them to take precautions, such as wearing masks, that some adults lately seem to have difficulty doing, she added.

The update came on a day when 33 Allen County residents were reported as testing positive for the virus, bringing the total to 1,346 cases. Three more residents were reported to have died, for total of 69.

The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed two more residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19 – a 79-year-old man who is in a hospital and a 22-year old woman recovering at home.

DeKalb's confirmed cases stand at 33.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 21 more deaths occurring between May 20 and Tuesday, raising the state's confirmed deaths to 1,871.

An additional 159 people have died from probable COVID-19 infections, increasing the total to 2,030 deaths.

An additional 370 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, boosting the state's total confirmed number of cases to 32,437.

