Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

PFW telehealth gets FCC funds

The Federal Communications Commission's Wireline Competition Bureau on Thursday approved an additional 53 funding applications – including one from Purdue University Fort Wayne – for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Counseling Center was awarded $34,982 for connected devices, mobile hotspots and other telehealth equipment to provide mental health counseling to community adults, adolescents, children and families with mental health disorders and conditions using telehealth.

The FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program was authorized by the CARES Act.

Ivy Tech offers free classes

Ivy Tech Community College has announced it is offering free classes and trainings for 10,000 participants.

The college is elevating its commitment to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 experiencing unemployment, reduced hours and/or furloughs.

Participants may take more than one class or training in a range of relevant high-demand areas.

Hoosiers can get detailed information about the classes and trainings, and register for free, by going to ivytech.edu/10kclasses.

Many of the classes and trainings will be offered so the participant can start and finish on their own timeline, with no regular course meeting times. A few offerings are time limited. The college plans to increase the types of offerings and trainings throughout the summer.

“Nearly 650,000 Hoosiers are faced with unemployment, reduced hours or furloughs. While we hope many will return to their jobs, this is an outstanding opportunity for Hoosiers to skill up and become more marketable to their current and future employers,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann shared. “Ivy Tech and our partners have come together to provide free relevant training for what we hope will be many more than 10,000 Hoosiers.”

Local agencies combine forces

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, and Brightpoint are combining resources to offer more assistance to northern Indiana residents.

The goal is to address needs more “quickly and thoroughly so the area can recover and get the economy moving again,” a Thursday news release said.

Assistance is available for basic needs such as food, utilities, rent, car payments, mortgage payments and transportation for any household that has experienced a job loss or furlough due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizations can also make referrals for those suffering from mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, isolation and thoughts of suicide.

They also provide assistance to small-business owners with financial difficulties.

For help, residents can call 211, a free and confidential service. They can also find more information at COVIDassistance.site.

Assistance is made possible in part by these COVID-19 Response Funds: Catholic Charities USA, Our Sunday Visitor Institute, United Way of St. Joseph County, United Way of Allen County, United Way of DeKalb County, United Way of Noble County, SCAN Inc. and St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.