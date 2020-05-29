New Haven aims for July 4 parade

New Haven will try something new for Independence Day this year, city leaders announced Thursday.

At 11 a.m. July 4, the city will host an Independence Day Parade and Picnic at Main and Broadway streets.

The parade and picnic depend on whether the state moves into stage five of its reopening plan by July 4.

If it does not, the event will be postponed.

“We will be following state protocol and urge the public to follow social distancing guidelines,” said Pone Vongpachanh, New Haven's community and economic development director, in a news release.

The ceremony will begin with the national anthem, sung by Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier, followed by a tribute to the military.

The parade will then head south on Broadway and end at Schnelker Park, the site of the picnic. Spaced-out parade viewing areas will be available from Powers Street to Schnelker Park.

Picnic entertainment will be provided under the band shell at Schnelker Park, where Indiana singer Trevor Hunt will perform.

The parade and concert will be streamed live on New Haven's Facebook page, at Facebook.com/NewHavenIn.

The city is currently accepting applications for parade participants and food vendors. Applications can be found at NewHaven.in.gov or on Facebook.

High school and college graduates who live in New Haven are encouraged to join the parade. Interested graduates should fill out a parade entry form and list their school in the space labeled “organization.”

Applications must be submitted by June 12.

dgong@jg.net