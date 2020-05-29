State reports additional 646 cases

Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday, as the statewide death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus climbed to 1,907.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported a total of 33,068 cases – an increase of 646 from the day before – across the state and 1,419 in Allen County. Sixty-six local deaths have been recorded by the state.

“Another 161 probable deaths (statewide) have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day's total,” state officials said in a news release. “Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.”

The Allen County Department of Health said there have been 1,407 total cases and 69 deaths but, because of differences in reporting and delays in receiving test results, state and local numbers rarely match.

Most of the confirmed cases around Indiana – 17.2% – occurred in patients between 40 and 49, and the disease still is disproportionately affecting people of color.

Blacks make up 13.5% of statewide cases but about 10% of Indiana's population.

The trends are similar in Allen County, where 18.6% of COVID-19 cases are in people between 40 and 49, according to the local health department. About 15% of local cases are in black patients, who make up 12% of the population.

State data show COVID-19 continues to be most deadly for older people.

Patients between 40 and 49 make up just 2% of deaths in Indiana, while about 25% are between 70 and 79. Patients older than 80 make up 51% of deaths.

Marion County has the most cases – 9,524, as of Thursday afternoon – in the state. In northeast Indiana, Allen County has the highest number of cases and deaths.

Noble County has 204 cases and 21 deaths, the second-highest in each category for the region.

Wells County is the only county in the area without a death attributed to the coronavirus, according to the state.

