Warsaw firm to expand, add jobs

An orthopedic devices maker is investing more than $4.5 million and creating up to 111 new jobs in the next 41/2 years as it expands its presence in Warsaw, officials announced Thursday.

Nextremity Solutions Inc. will consolidate its product development and manufacturing operations, which are now in two locations, into a West Hill Development shell building at 1195 Polk Drive, Warsaw. The companies are partnering in the investment.

Construction, which has already begun, is expected to be completed by April 2021. Nextremity, a privately owned company, plans to start moving in at the end of this year, according to a news release.

Rod Mayer, the company's president and CEO, said the project marks a significant growth stage for the company that specializes in foot- and ankle-related implants.

“This is such an exciting time for our team at Nextremity Solutions as we expand our capabilities to create, manufacture and deliver innovative solutions to our strategic alliance partners and to other orthopedic companies,” he said in a statement. “The shell building provides the ideal location for us as we create a synergistic partnership with Lakeland Technology going forward.”

In February, Nextremity officials announced plans to acquire Lakeland Technology, a certified contract manufacturer to the orthopedics industry known for expertise in making “implants, instruments, complex assemblies, prototypes, and custom surgical instruments.”

Founded in 2006, Nextremity employs 24 and plans to begin hiring for product development and manufacturing positions in the coming months. Wages will average $25 to $30 an hour, depending on the position and the applicant's experience, spokesman Dave Temple said in an email.

Warsaw Mayor Joseph Thallemer applauded Thursday's announcement.

“We are excited to support a locally owned, locally grown company like Nextremity Solutions pursuing an aggressive growth plan in our community,” he said in a news release. “We had companies like this one in mind when we first sought to establish the Warsaw Tech Park nearly 10 years ago.”

Warsaw Technology Park is a partnership between West Hill Development and the Warsaw Redevelopment Commission. The Ivy Tech Warsaw campus is also on the site.

Alan Tio, Kosciusko Economic Development Corp.'s chief executive, said the announcement reflects his organization's focus on supporting Warsaw's orthopedic industry.

“We will continue to draw on our hard-to-match industry supply chain and workforce, competitive state and local business climates, and nationally known quality-of-life amenities, to build on our legacy as the 'Orthopedic Capital,' “ he said in a statement.

Jim Schellinger, Indiana's commerce secretary, said the state has a “rich tradition of strength in life sciences.”

“Nextremity Solutions' commitment to innovating and growing its operations in Indiana is a testament to our industry strength and skilled talent pipeline,” he said in a statement. “The company's expansion will create more high-quality career opportunities for Hoosiers while providing life-enhancing products for customers across the U.S.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered the company up to $1.6 million in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants based on the company's job creation plans. The Warsaw Redevelopment Commission and Warsaw Common Council are expected to offer additional incentives.

