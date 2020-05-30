Amended GE campus agreement gets approval

In a 3-2 vote Friday, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission modified a previously approved amendment to the economic development agreement for the Electric Works development south of downtown.

The modified amendment is largely similar to one approved April 29, with two notable changes, Jon Bomberger, an attorney for Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLO representing the city, said. That amendment extended the project's financing and closing deadlines to June 30 and Sept. 30, respectively.

The April amendment was the fifth applied to the economic development agreement originally signed in August 2018. It was granted after RTM Ventures – the firm developing the $248 million project – sent a letter to city and county stakeholders outlining challenges and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the issues listed were delays in pursuing private financing and delays caused by the statewide stay-at-home order, as well as trouble securing New Markets and Historic tax credits.

Part two of Electric Works' federal Historic Tax Credit application was recently approved by the National Park Service.

Friday's vote makes two changes to the April 29 amendment. Redevelopment Commission members Nathan Hartman and City Councilman Jason Arp voted against the move.

The first change establishes an optional 30-day extension that can be applied to either deadline. It is a compromise between the city and the developers, Bomberger said.

“It provides a little bit of a buffer zone to allow for the extension of any one of those dates ... without having to go to a 6th amendment,” he said.

The power to grant an optional extension is held by Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend and Redevelopment Commission President Christopher Guerin.

If the option is applied to one deadline, it doesn't mean the subsequent deadline is automatically extended, Guerin said. For example, if the financing requirement is extended, closing could still be expected at the end of September.

“To be clear, the action of the commission today is to authorize (Townsend) and I to provide for those extensions, so we wouldn't have to have additional meetings,” Guerin said.

The second change applies to the planned location of Electric Works' public market. Originally planned for Building 27, it will be relocated to Buildings 21 and 22, Bomberger said.

RTM Ventures could move the public market again, however, provided the firm gives the city notice and the relocation fits within the parameters laid out by the economic development agreement.

Mayor Tom Henry issued a statement supporting the Redevelopment Commission's decision.

“I've been encouraged by the proactive work that's occurring as we continue our commitment to take the proposed development to the next step,” Henry said.

“Since the April meeting, we've been able to make progress on the entire economic development agreement that puts RTM Ventures in a better position to meet the needed financing and closing requirements.”

