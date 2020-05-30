Fort Wayne/Allen County

FWCS honors 119 retiring workers

Fort Wayne Community Schools is saying goodbye to 119 retirees with more than 3,362 combined years of service as it winds down the academic year.

“The district wishes the best to the teachers, bus drivers, classroom assistants, secretaries, administrators and Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson, all of whom dedicated many years to making the lives of children better,” a Friday news release said.

The years of service for this year's group of retirees range from 10 to 47 and includes many veteran educators, who made a significant difference in the lives of students over the decades, the release said.

Some worked their last day on Friday, the last day for teachers, while others are already several months into their retirements.

Blue Jacket set to restart academy

Blue Jacket will restart its two-week Career Academy geared toward helping people with barriers find sustainable employment Monday.

The local nonprofit's first two classes are already at capacity, with enrollment limited to allow for proper social distancing.

However, Blue Jacket leadership is expecting higher demand than normal because many people may not be called back to the positions they were working before the shutdown.

Blue Jacket graduated 218 people from its Career Academy in 2019 and boasts as 80% employment rate.

To learn more about the Career Academy, or to hire through Blue Jacket Staffing, call 260-744-1900 or visit the website at bluejacketinc.org.

Idle order lifted for boats on lakes

The emergency order restricting the operation of motorized watercraft to idle speed has been rescinded for Oswego, Tippecanoe and James (Little Tippecanoe) Lakes, and normal boating operations may resume.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources provided the update on Friday.

– The Journal Gazette