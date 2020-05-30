Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Patriotic Pops concerts canceled

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic on Friday announced that all Patriotic Pops concerts scheduled between June 26 and July 4 are canceled.

But concerts scheduled as part of the second annual James Cultural Plaza Summer Series in downtown Auburn will remain scheduled for July 14, Aug. 15 and Sept. 6.

This decision is based on measures outlined in the governor's reopening road map, a news release said. That includes specific guidelines about curtailing activities like concerts until after July 4.

“We are again sorry to disappoint our loyal audiences who have come to revere the annual summer concerts performed all throughout Northeast Indiana,” music director Andrew Constantine said. “Patriotic repertory brings us all together like no other music, and we regret having to curtail these activities because of the current health crisis. We will continue to do our best to reach audiences on various media platforms with the beauty of music as we work through this challenging period.”

While many businesses across the country are furloughing employees, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board of Directors has committed to “supporting the financial wellbeing of its musicians, arts administrators, and their families through the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year,” the release said.

While the orchestra will not be performing, the board will pay Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians for the summer concerts.

Frontline Fridays adds to total

Frontline Fridays served 50 more meals to health care workers at Aperion Care Fort Wayne and has now raised more than $19,000 and provided more than 3,000 meals, according to a news release.

“When we began this effort, it was to do two things: To highlight the vital role that front-line health care workers play in keeping all of us safe and healthy, and to give them a break in the midst of one of the busiest and most challenging times for health care in modern history,” Frontline Friday's organizer Joel Nagel said in a statement.

Numerous restaurants are participating in the effort. The partnership between Frontline Fridays and the BBB of Northern Indiana came from the desire to pool delivery, fundraising and coordination.

Donations can be given to the BBB at www.gofundme.com/f/bbb-feeding-the-frontline.