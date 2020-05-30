Faith leaders express dismay over unruly protest, but also police brutality

With a line of squad cars and officers from the Allen County Sheriff's Office in the background, faith leaders gathered Saturday outside the Allen County Courthouse and expressed dismay over property destruction and violence that erupted Friday night in downtown Fort Wayne.

But they also discussed feelings of resentment and anger many feel about police brutality and the treatment of minorities by law enforcement.

"There are far too many incidents of people being victims of police brutality," said Raymond Dix, Jr., pastor of Fort Wayne's Pilgrim Baptist Church. "We must come together as a community, we must come together with our police, we must say we must review your tactics and the things you do. But we must drive home the point that those who want to promote violence in our community are not part of the ethic of our community."

Friday's protest began as a peaceful rally over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. However, the demonstration turned into chaos later in the evening as the crowd swelled, blocking traffic and throwing objects at officers stationed in the roadway. Tear gas and pepper spray was used several times to disperse the crowd.

Much of the property damage, involving smashed windows and graffiti, occurred late in the night, after police fired tear gas, as the crowd shifted southwest from Clinton Street to the intersection of Wayne and Calhoun.

Anger was on full display – something that was not lost on Stephen Terry, pastor of New Life Church of God and his son. Both attended Friday's demonstration.

"My son, when a little tear gas hit him, he said, 'Dad, I'm angry' and he's a peaceful young man," Terry said.

The Black community has a long history of facing systemic racism, Terry said, and many feel that struggle has fallen on deaf ears and "at some point, your silence becomes betrayal."

"The beautiful thing that I see, though, is we got a chance, I think we have a small window of opportunity to recognize that we are not going to ignore the voice," Terry said.

Black men and women nationwide are angry and tired "of being wounded, of our bodies not being important," Dix said. He also called on white evangelicals "to stand with us."

"This is not a journey for one group over another. This is a journey that we must take together and if we're willing to take this journey together, we can make this country better."

As the unrest grew, attention to the intended message of Friday's protest was lost, City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said. The discussion Saturday, she noted, focused mostly on property damage.

"We are defeating our whole purpose in protesting," Chambers said. "What happened last night made us lose the message of the wrong, why they were gathering. An innocent man was murdered on television ... but nobody knows that anymore."

What happened Friday is a distraction, Dix said, "from the very issues of systemic injustice that have plagued our communities for far too long."

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, agreed. A peaceful protest morphing into chaotic property destruction is "never welcome," she said, and creates "a narrative that could have a negative impact on my community and that hurts me deeply."

"I appreciate, so much, the people of all different nationalities that came out and stood beside the African American community in support," Tucker said. "But I am so disappointed in those individuals who took a peaceful, positive expression of emotion and turned it into a negative destruction of property."

Police have said they believe most of the people who caused Friday's destruction were out-of-towners who attended the rally intending to cause trouble.

In total, 29 people were arrested, most of whom were charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Reached for comment Saturday, City Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he was still trying to grasp what transpired. However, Didier said he was "truly disappointed with the behavior."

Didier also said by-and-large, the Fort Wayne Police Department is made up of "some of the finest police officers in the state." He called Police Chief Steve Reed "an excellent police chief."

"He cares about the city, he cares about his officers and he cares about the neighborhoods in the surrounding areas," Didier said. "I can tell you the man has integrity. He is forthright, he has vision in how to help and the biggest thing is he truly, truly cares."

What happened in Minnesota is unconscionable, Didier said, and is something that should never happen in Fort Wayne. To that end, Didier said he would support creating a coalition to discuss police-related issues in the community, should Mayor Tom Henry choose to do so.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, who represents the downtown area, said that while everyone supports the constitutional right to peacefully assemble, "everyone involved in such action has to draw the line at vandalism and property destruction."

There will be an opportunity to evaluate Friday's events – perhaps at a City Council meeting soon, Paddock said, adding that he hopes demonstrators continue to assemble peacefully in the future.

dgong@jg.net