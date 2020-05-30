New CASS Housing allows more autonomy

If it takes a village to bring up a child, it also can take one to lead a special-needs adult to a safe and happy life.

Providing such a village is the vision of CASS Housing that's taking shape just east of North Clinton Street and north of the Turnstone adaptive sports complex in Fort Wayne.

The nonprofit organization – the initials stand for Customizable Affordable Sustainable Safe – this week marked the completion of its second newly built home in a project that plans two more in the same neighborhood.

David Buuck, CASS executive director, compares the project to creating a village where adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities can live independently in a homelike setting – but with the protection of an on-site live-in caretaker called a steward.

“It's not just the house, but the ability for the individual to transition into the community,” Buuck said Friday.

CASS homes have been sought out by parents who want an alternative to group home living for young adult children with conditions as varied as autism/Asperger's syndrome, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and traumatic brain injury. The organization has 200 people on a waiting list.

Buuck said it's a common problem for parents as they get older and their children with disability diagnoses become adults, Buuck said.

People with disabilities form the largest minority group in the United States, he said. In Allen County, he estimates, there are up to 7,200, but housing opportunities other than group homes are scarce.

Gloria Doty High, 74, and her daughter Kalisha Doty, 36, both of Fort Wayne, found CASS housing a good match when they learned about it five years ago.

Kalisha's mother is blunt: “I realized I'm not going to live forever,” she said.

Her other children pointed out that Kalisha would need to move out shortly after their mom's death, and it would be extremely hard for the young woman emotionally.

“It would be better if (the two things) didn't happen at the same time,” Doty High said.

Kalisha Doty said she has lived on her own only once – in an apartment in Waynedale several years ago. But the arrangement lasted only six months before she returned home. She and a neighbor “didn't get along.”

Under the new arrangement with CASS, Kalisha will be able to have her own suite. “I like to be with friends,” she said.

It will have a living room, a bedroom with a full bath and a kitchenette with a refrigerator, as well as access to a full kitchen and a common space.

Doty, an Indianapolis Colts fan who wants to paint her bedroom pink to go with new white bedroom furniture, can hang out in the common area with residents of the home's other two suites, family members and friends.

Kristy Meeks, 28, of Fort Wayne plans to move into the next home CASS completes on a vacant lot nearby.

“I like that it's going to be an all special-needs area and we could all get together for Memorial Day and have a barbecue or the 4th of July and watch the fireworks, like a neighborhood or a family,” she said. “It's going to be a community.”

Meeks' mother, Kathy Meeks, 63, of Fort Wayne, said her daughter, diagnosed with Down syndrome, has been talking about having her own place since she was 15.

Now, her father has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

“I worry a lot about what will happen to her and her father,” Kathy Meeks said. “Having her here makes it more peaceful because I know where she is and what she's doing.”

Kristy Meeks said she's looking forward to being near her boyfriend, who lives in CASS' first house, which stands behind the organization's new house and was completed in 2019.

She added she's “very social” and likes to attend dances and other activities at Turnstone.

Neither of the young women would qualify for what's known as a Medicaid waiver group home, which would require both parents to die or turn 80 years old, Buuck said.

Some families also have found living in group homes unsatisfactory because they are rental properties, he added. Maintenance can be problematic, and landlords may change frequently, upending the lives of residents who thrive on routine.

To build the homes, Buuck said, parents “become the bank,” lending money to the group at a 0% interest rate and being paid back by the rent their adult children pay.

The rent is pro-rated according to a resident's income, and residents are encouraged to work in addition to receiving disability payments so they can retain spending money, he said.

With 4,500 square feet, the most recent house cost about $435,000, Buuck said, with some of the cost offset by monetary, in-kind and time donations. Several construction-related businesses contributed, he said.

“You can't buy this home in the market or even renovate a home for that (cost),” he said, adding the 200 people on a waiting list are enough to fill 70 homes.

“I could spend $30 million on homes today and have people to live there right away,” he said. “We'd like to build these in every neighborhood.”

