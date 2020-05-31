Bringing in a corporate HQ aids growth of nonprofits, experts say

Electric Works could be poised to either close on its financing package or collapse one month from today.

June 30 is development team RTM Ventures' deadline to have all its ducks in a row before an expected late September contract-and-check-signing session. A decision Friday by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission added 30 days of wiggle room with an optional extension. But the clock is ticking.

As the cheerleaders and naysayers alike count down to the deadline, one detail could easily be lost: the significance of attracting another corporate headquarters to Fort Wayne.

Do it Best signed onto Electric Works in February, promising to lease almost 200,000 square feet for its corporate headquarters, with an option for 20,000 square feet more. The hardware cooperative, now based in New Haven, will move in 440 employees and create up to 90 jobs over several years.

Although Do it Best and its executives have supported various Fort Wayne organizations over the years – including Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and Fort4Fitness – the possibility exists that they will ramp up their involvement when they can officially call Fort Wayne home.

Local and national experts agree that community nonprofits prosper from the generosity of corporations and their executives. One study found that each headquarters of a publicly traded company equates to $3 million to $10 million in charitable giving to its hometown.

And when nonprofits receive donations, the arts and education communities benefit in addition to low-income families who need help with food and medicine.

The advantages don't end there. Suppliers often prefer to locate near their largest customers, creating even more jobs and a deep pool of skilled workers. And corporate executives who get involved in the community tend to drive quality-of-place projects that help them attract talent.

Charitable leaders

Fort Wayne's destiny has been guided, in part, by its corporate citizens and their highly paid executives.

Examples include Ian Rolland's leadership when Lincoln National Corp. was based in Fort Wayne. As CEO, the late Rolland pushed the city to desegregate its schools and upgrade its airport.

“There were people in town who thought I was terrible – that working for desegregation was sticking my nose in where it didn't belong,” he told The Journal Gazette in a 2003 interview. “My view was that it wasn't some do-gooder thing.”

Rolland, who died in 2017, said he was motivated to improve the city because doing so helped his company's employees.

More recently, Chuck Surack, founder and president of Sweetwater Sound, has fostered the amenities his young, talented workforce desires, including concert venues Clyde Theatre and the Sweetwater Pavilion on the company's campus.

He has supported multiple organizations, including the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – two of the gems that contribute to local quality of life. During the coronavirus crisis, Sweetwater donated concert tickets to anyone who donated blood to the American Red Cross, which was in urgent need.

Surack also bought the eight-acre Aunt Millie's Bakeries complex at 350 Pearl St. as a way of preventing the property from a destiny he would consider incompatible with his vision for Fort Wayne's downtown. The Aunt Millie's corporate staff remains as a tenant.

“I am part of this community. It is my home,” Surack said last week during a phone interview. “So how could you not want to invest in the community you live in?”

Most recently, the COVID-19 crisis has prompted too many donations to list, but we'll highlight a few by local businesses: Face masks have been sewn by Vera Bradley, Cinda B and Matilda Jane; free meals have been cooked by Umi, Big Momma's Kitchen, the One Love Food Truck and Fort Wayne Sport Club; oil changes were donated to first responders by Preferred Auto.

When disaster strikes, the local business and nonprofit communities step up.

Alan Tio, Kosciusko Economic Development Corp.'s chief executive, said Warsaw-based companies have done the same.

When officials at Kosciusko Community Hospital asked for help providing child care for its doctors, nurses and staff during the pandemic, Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church opened a pop-up child care center. The Zimmer Biomet Foundation, created by orthopedics giant Zimmer Biomet Holdings, donated $10,000 to the effort.

Zimmer Biomet's presence ripples through that community in numerous ways, Tio said. He cited the company's support of the local YMCA, Grace College and new housing options.

“We're all in the community together,” he said.

Economic engine

Data shows that headquarters drive jobs. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, each job at a company's headquarters supports an additional 21/2 jobs in the community.

Corporate operations need legal, accounting and other professional consulting services. Executives typically live in high-priced homes decorated by interior designers with upkeep by landscaping crews. They take clients out for drinks and expensive meals in local restaurants.

All those services have been supported in northeast Indiana by the orthopedics industry.

“There is a specialized workforce. There is a supply chain here. There is innovation happening here,” Tio said.

Business success, talent recruitment and quality of life “are all closely related,” he added.

The latest example of orthopedics industry-fueled growth is last week's announcement that Nextremity Solutions Inc. is investing more than $4.5 million to consolidate its two operations into a headquarters building at the Warsaw Technology Park.

The company, which specializes in foot- and ankle-related implants, expects to create up to 111 new jobs in the next 41/2 years.

Fort Wayne has also benefited from its industry clusters, including magnet wire and insurance.

More than money

Corporate leaders offer something more valuable than donations, however.

As former Deputy Mayor Mark Becker noted, any workplace with well-paid employees can make significant contributions to nonprofit organizations. But having a headquarters can be a game-changer.

“I think there's a different value in that engagement compared to, say, a plant manager,” he said. “It's the time, the experience and the perspective shared by corporate leadership in a community that's invaluable.”

Becker, who formed Becker Consulting with his wife, Cheri Becker, advises clients on community development issues.

He said communities should encourage entrepreneurs to take root. Investment in those programs will be repaid by owners' loyalty.

Some of Fort Wayne's most active corporate executives lead companies founded here, Becker said. He listed Tim Ash, Ash Brokerage; Keith Busse and Mark Millett, Steel Dynamics; Scott Glaze, Fort Wayne Metals; Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric; and Mike Packnett, Parkview Health.

Surack, who also made Becker's list, said a great example of the value of a corporate headquarters is seen in the difference between Parkview's local presence and its rival, Lutheran Health Network. Lutheran is owned by Community Health Systems, which is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

“The profits leave the community,” said Surack, who was among those who resigned in frustration from Lutheran's advisory board because local input was being ignored.

“There's some magic,” he said, “some special sauce, that just can't happen when the headquarters goes elsewhere.”

