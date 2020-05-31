Third day of protests remains more peaceful on Sunday

Rodney Rothgeb didn't come to the Allen County Courthouse lawn Sunday looking for trouble.

The Fort Wayne man instead hoped his family's participation in the afternoon protest would leave his 5-year-old daughter, Sydney, with a memory of standing up for a cause.

"We can't keep losing lives," Rothgeb said, his daughter nearby.

Sunday marked the third consecutive day protesters in Fort Wayne rallied against police violence and last week's death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

More than 100 people lined the sidewalk along Clinton Street in the demonstration's first hour.

They cheered as passing vehicles, including an ambulance, honked their support and as drivers raised fists and gave thumbs-ups through opened windows and sunroofs. They roared – and called out thanks – to drivers who delivered water and snacks.

Those gestures of support illustrate that Fort Wayne has a community, protester Tee Cook said.

Cook, a black woman with six black sons, attended Friday's and Saturday's protests, which ended with police using tear gas and other measures to disperse the crowds.

She stressed that those who prompted police interference did not represent the protesters as a whole.

"The majority of us just want some change," Cook said.

