Volunteers come together for vet's memorial service

A group of volunteers is banding together to give a veteran a memorial service he would not otherwise have because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Thompson Sr., 63, of Fort Wayne, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday but a memorial service could not officially be offered by the Navy.

Mark Scheidt, co-owner of FairHaven Funeral Home, said the Navy told him the “wheels are just not turning yet to provide a memorial service,” citing difficulty with logistics.

Scheidt was heartbroken that Thompson would not get the recognition he deserved, so he sought help on his personal Facebook page. “This man served our country honorably – I’m desiring men/women of “any” branch of service – retired/active to come join our salute,” the post states.

Several people responded, both retired servicemembers and those active in reserves, offering to provide the memorial service, which will include a live horn playing the taps, a patriot guard and the playing of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” and the Navy anthem.

Scheidt said it does feel good to do this for a veteran. “It is from the heart,” he said. “It is an interesting story of a man who died quietly. War was rough on him but he loved his uniform.”

Thompson’s son, Robert Thompson II, agreed in a response to Scheidt’s Facebook post. “He was also a man who suffered PTSD and depression to the point he insisted he wasn’t worth anyone coming to his funeral. I’m grateful that we have an opportunity to prove him wrong in the best possible way,” the son wrote in the post.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Monday at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.

