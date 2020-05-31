Wish Kid gets own parade through her neighborhood

Olivia McCleary – her blue Wish Kid T-shirt over a pink, poofy dress – clung to her mother as a Fort Wayne firetruck moved slowly toward her Archer Avenue home.

The truck and the line of cars bedecked with colorful streamers, balloons and words of encouragement were all for her Saturday. The parade was part of her Wish Day granted by Make-A-Wish, the nonprofit that grants wishes to critically-ill children.

Olivia, 3, has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a rare and virulent form of epilepsy that begins early in life and in which those affected suffer recurring seizures. Katie McCleary, her mother, said an average day includes 80 seizures.

The condition affects about 13,000 children in the U.S., according to the LGS Foundation. People with LGS have a higher risk of death than peers the same age, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says on its website.

But Saturday wasn’t about illness or statistics. It was about celebration and happiness.

“It makes you want to cry,” Katie McCleary said.

She joined family and friends on the sidewalk as the parade wound through their neighborhood. The firetruck’s siren blared, and the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s mascot, Spotz, waved from inside the massive vehicle.

Others waved from convertibles and classic cars including a shiny, black Cadillac. Motorcycles rumbled by.

It was exciting, and the hint of a smile Olivia wore showed she was enjoying the show.

The procession wasn’t supposed to be her wish, though.

She and her family had planned to visit Disney World in March, but the coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on that.

Olivia changed her wish to a shopping spree, and the parade was a bonus. Matilda Jane Clothing brought a trailer filled with clothes for her to choose from, and Olivia can shop online for other items from other retailers.

“We’re always looking to give back to the community,” said Jill Carmody, Matilda Jane human resources director. “This is right up our alley.”

Stephanie McCormick, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, said many Wish Kids have chosen either to postpone planned trips or choose other wishes because of the coronavirus crisis. About 250 wishes have been postponed throughout the region, she said.

“(Olivia’s) wish was to go to Disney,” McCormick said. “She reimagined her wish.”

The reimagination worked.

“It’s about Olivia,” said her father, Travis McCleary. “She’s just happy. I’m glad she’s happy.”

