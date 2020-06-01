Day 3 features calmer tone

Rodney Rothgeb didn’t come to the Allen County Courthouse lawn Sunday looking for trouble.

The Fort Wayne man instead hoped his family’s participation in the afternoon protest would leave his 5-year-old daughter, Sydney, with a memory of standing up for a cause.

“We can’t keep losing lives,” Rothgeb said, his daughter nearby.

Sunday marked the third day protesters in Fort Wayne rallied against police violence and last week’s death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Previous protests began peacefully but ended in police using measures including tear gas against the crowds, which interfered with traffic, vandalized buildings and threw rocks and bottles at officers, police said.

That did not happen Sunday, at least not before sunset. In fading sunlight, police officers and citizens talked in small groups near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bridge at Clinton and Fourth streets.

“I’m so glad we’ve had the opportunity” to speak, one police officer said to those around him.

He noted the atmosphere was different Saturday, when some protesters threw items at police.

“That’s a hard time to have a conversation,” the officer said.

It appeared protesters came prepared for another day of tear gas. Some on the MLK bridge held jugs of milk and at least one man had a gas mask.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Sunday directed the Indiana National Guard to be on standby. He also verbally activated the Indiana National Guard Reactionary Force company to be available to help communities Saturday, but no deployment was requested.

“Organized protests have taken place across the state without incident but the events that have followed, particularly in Indianapolis, have devastated businesses, defaced public monuments that are centuries old, and resulted in loss of life,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Sunday, more than 100 people gathered along Clinton Street within the demonstration’s first hour. Many clutched signs with messages including “Let Us Breathe,” “White Silence is Racism,” “Blue Lives Murder,” “Police Gas Peaceful Protests!!!!” and “Am I next?”

Songs including the Black Eyed Peas’ “Where is the Love?” and “This is America” by Childish Gambino provided a soundtrack.

Protesters cheered as passing vehicles, including an ambulance, honked their support and as drivers raised fist and thumbs-ups through opened windows and sunroofs. They roared – and called out thanks – to drivers who delivered water and snacks.

Those gestures of support illustrate that Fort Wayne has a community, protester Tee Cook said.

Cook, a black woman with six black sons, attended the previous two protests and stressed that those who prompted police interference did not represent the protesters as a whole.

“The majority of us just want some change,” she said.

She noted she was best friends with DeMarcus Walker, the Fort Wayne man who was attacked with a baseball bat as he walked out of the Apple Glen Walmart in March and later died. His family believed it was racially motivated and called it a hate crime. The man accused of beating Walker is white; Walker was black.

“It’s deeper than police brutality,” Cook said when asked about her participation Sunday.

At least twice Sunday, the protesters lay on the grass and sidewalk eight to nine minutes, the same length of time Floyd was pinned down by the officer. He could be heard in a video saying, “I Can’t Breathe,” as he lay in the street nearly face down.

Cook wanted to bring her 9-year-old but said was afraid what might transpire.

“I’m hoping I don’t get gassed today,” she said.

As the protest – which went at least six hours – continued downtown, about 300 people gathered Sunday evening for a prayer walk for peace and justice nationally.

The gathering, which started at the Imani Baptist Temple parking lot, 2920 Indiana Ave., included people from a wide range of churches.

“At the end of the day, faith matters,” said the Rev. Bill McGill, pastor of Imani and one of the event’s organizers.

Fort Wayne resident David Mertz, a member of Pathway Community Church, said he was drawn to the event by the Holy Spirit, a desire to be more informed and “to pray for God to be more present in everyone’s life.”

His wife, Krishna, said it was an opportunity to “lead by praying” and let people know about God.

“With Him, this can be healed, everybody can be healed,” she said as the couple waited to begin the short walk west to Lutheran Park, where the crowd would gather in a sprawling circle and hear from multiple people.

“We’re created in His image,” Krishna Mertz said. “We should love everybody.”

Margaret Jordan, a member of Imani Baptist, said she had other obligations and could not make it downtown for the initial demonstrations. She didn’t realize “it had taken a turn for the worse” until seeing the news. “I believe in the power of prayer,” Jordan said.

Mary Cobbins, another member of Imani Baptist, agreed people need to come together and pray.

“And if we’re going to protest, it should be non-violent. It doesn’t have to be like it was downtown, and I think the age difference has a lot to do with it,” she said, referencing the younger crowd that seemed to be most clashing with police.

During the speaking portion at Lutheran Park, the Rev. Anne Epling, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said, “George Floyd died a brutal death at the hands of police,” prompting the street protests that occurred nationwide over the weekend.

She said while most people spent weeks not long ago “sheltering in place” to guard against the novel coronavirus, there’s another disease that has an unfortunate 400-year history – racism.

asloboda@jg.net

Lisa Green of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.