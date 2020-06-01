Fourth day of Fort Wayne protests ends with no arrests

Fort Wayne Police announced that the fourth day of local protests following the death of George Floyd ended without any arrests.

More than 100 protesters were arrested in the first three days of local protests -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The demonstrations against police brutality were in response to Floyd's death after being restrained under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee for eight minutes.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena, police department spokeswoman, said Monday's demonstration at the Allen County Courthouse courtyard "ended without incident."

"This day was peaceful, and no arrests were reported," she said in a statement late Monday. "Officers remained ready but were not needed. Protesters started to gather around 2 p.m today and peacefully left at 11 p.m. after announcements that the courthouse park was closing."

"The Fort Wayne Police Department is grateful for everyone present tonight and for their cooperation and peaceful protest," she added. "Thank you."