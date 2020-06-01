New Rescue Mission to be named after W. Paul Wolf

W. Paul Wolf was there in 1963 when the Rescue Mission was trying to build a shelter for homeless men at 301 E. Superior St. in Fort Wayne.

And he was there this morning as mission leaders announced its new shelter at 404 E. Washington Boulevard would be named after him.

Wolf was a young banker a few years out of the U.S. Air Force when the mission's leaders came to him at the fledgling Home Loan Bank on Berry Street and said they'd been all over town and no bank would give them a loan to build a shelter.

Fast-forward more than 50 years, and Wolf was nearly 20 years retired and looking for a philanthropic investment when he was told about the Rescue Mission's new shelter project.

He decided to seed it with a donation of $2 million of his own money.

"I think you've got to give through your heart," he said after the naming was announced. "It's not so much what people will think of me."

rsalter@jg.net