Shooting leaves one juvenile dead

A shooting just south of downtown Fort Wayne left a juvenile boy dead today, city police said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., city police responded to the 500 block of Pierce Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was originally listed as having life-threatening injuries, but paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Mark Bieker, a public information officer for the police department, told reporters today.

Homicide detectives were combing the neighborhood and interviewing potential witnesses this evening, while crime scene investigators processed the scene to determine what happened.

The victim was alone in the apartment when he was found, Bieker said.

The victim's identity will be released by the Allen County Coroner.

