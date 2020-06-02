CIB approves Electric Works extension

The latest extension for the developers of Electric Works to present full financial information and close the deal got its final approval this afternoon from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

It is the sixth amendment to an economic development agreement with RTM Ventures reached in 2018.

In a special meeting at the Grand Wayne Center, the CIB voted unanimously to approve a revamped timeline approved last week by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

Developers previously had until April 30 to arrange financing and until July 30 to close the deal. Those deadlines now have been pushed back until June 30 and Sept. 30 – plus an additional 30 days, if needed.

CIB President Jim Cook said the extra 30 days would allow developers some wiggle room to close without having to go before government bodies again for an additional extension.

In a letter to city officials, developers of the $248 million rehabilitation of the historic General Electric campus along Broadway south of downtown said they were experiencing challenges and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

