City leaders decry racism, destruction

Local, state and religious leaders reacted Monday to a series of tense and often chaotic protests in downtown Fort Wayne – and other cities nationwide – as about 100 people arrested during the weekend's local demonstrations were charged in Allen County Superior Court.

Throngs of protesters took to local streets Friday, Saturday and Sunday to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being detained by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

Protests in Fort Wayne on Friday and Saturday began peacefully but took a chaotic turn as demonstrators clashed with police, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Sunday's demonstration was more peaceful, as protesters and police talked to one another near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge north of downtown.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Tom Henry said the city “continues to mourn” Floyd's death and condemned what many see as systemic racism among the law enforcement community.

“Racism has always been wrong, still is wrong, and should never be tolerated,” Henry said.

Henry defended actions taken by the Fort Wayne Police Department and other law enforcement agencies during the weekend's demonstrations, however. Protests on Friday night and throughout the day Saturday became chaotic as – in an effort to disperse the crowd – city, county and state law enforcement personnel – many dressed in riot gear – deployed tear gas and other aggressive measures.

Law enforcement officers at the scene, Henry said, “had to make difficult decisions that they believed were necessary to maintain order and the overall safety of all residents.”

“I know concerns have been expressed about the actions of public safety personnel,” he said. “I support the work that they did. The techniques that had to be used are no reflection and not in opposition to the message that was trying to be conveyed by protesters.”

Those arrested Friday and Saturday were ordered held without bond, pending a hearing, by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull. Hearings were held Monday, and bond was set at $1,000 for Indiana residents and $5,000 for those from out-of-state.

A list of names provided Sunday to The Journal Gazette by the Fort Wayne Police Department showed a total of seven people arrested over the weekend were from outside Indiana. Friday's arrest total was 29; Saturday added 68. Ten people were arrested Sunday, police said.

Most of them are Fort Wayne residents, and most of the charges filed were misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct and refusal to leave an emergency area, according to court documents available Monday.

In a statement, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana urged state and local law enforcement “to respect demonstrators' First Amendment rights and avoid making arrests or using force, including tear gas, unless necessary to protect human life.”

“Tear gas has been banned in warfare and should never be used against peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional rights,” said Jane Henegar, the organization's executive director. “The deployment of military personnel and excessive force used against protesters only escalates the risks to all.”

Also Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb condemned Floyd's death, but decried reports of property damage and looting in several Indiana cities and municipalities throughout the nation.

“Make no mistake about it: No citizen has a right to destroy, vandalize or threaten another Hoosier's safety or property,” Holcomb said. “Coordinated efforts of breaking and entering, shooting at law enforcement officials and starting fires have taken on a tone of organized crime and will be responded to accordingly.”

Holcomb added that the state “will continue assisting local communities with the needed state resources to enforce the rule of law and protect lives and property.

“Our state police and National Guard will occupy positions that defend all law-abiding citizens' rights,” he said. “Only then as a state and a nation can we make progress on systemic problems that have, for too long, eluded our true, and aspired to, national identity. Indiana seeks to be a leader on this front, not just with more talks and in our town halls, but in our actions and agenda revolving around inequity and disparity at the city, state and national levels.”

Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said in a statement he stands with “those voices calling for systemic change.” GiaQuinta also attended a Fort Wayne vigil for justice and peace Sunday.

“It is important that all Hoosier leaders use this time to listen and learn,” he said. “It is my hope that the voices calling for change will choose to remain peaceful and that peaceful voices will not be met with excessive force, both in Fort Wayne and other cities across Indiana.”

GiaQuinta added that it is important for Hoosiers to work together to understand and combat systemic racism.

“We must continue to fight institutional racism in our state and nation if we are going to move forward together,” he said. “Unfortunately, we know that we have a long way to go.”

Priests in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend have been asked to provide a special “Mass for the Preservation of Peace and Justice” this week, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades said in a statement Monday.

“Let us pray for the eternal repose of the soul of George Floyd, for his family, for all victims of racial injustice and for the many good men and women in law enforcement who serve with honor and who respect the human dignity of all whom they serve,” he said.

Racism, Rhoades said, “is a pervasive social evil” that must be eradicated. He also decried instances of rioting and looting.

“In many cities across our nation, including in Fort Wayne and South Bend, people have gathered to rightly protest the killing of George Floyd and the injustices suffered by African Americans in our country,” he said. “Sadly, violence has broken out at protests in many places. Rioting and looting only cause further injustice. Violence solves nothing and causes further harm.”

Rhoades called for substantive societal changes “beginning with a commitment to respect for the life and God-given dignity of every human person.”

“Let us pray that God will heal our society and help our nation to put an end to the destructive evil of racism and an end to violence in our communities,” he said.

In his statement, Henry agreed, adding that “Fort Wayne Police Department and my administration support peaceful protests and demonstrations.”

“Today, I hurt along with so many in our great community as we come to grips with the real pain that so many are experiencing,” he said. “It's critical for all of us to come together united with a commitment to gaining a better understanding of the divisions in our city, state and country. We're now presented with the opportunity to reflect and move forward to determine how we can unify around one another to prevent traumatic incidents from happening in our city. Open dialogue and trust will help us get to where we need to be.”

Protesters were once again lining up along Clinton Street outside the Allen County Courthouse Monday afternoon for a fourth day of protests.

As of 5:30 p.m., the demonstration remained peaceful.

Matthew LeBlanc contributed to this story.