Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Turnstone reopens wellness center

Turnstone announced Monday that its health and wellness center, including its therapy pool and indoor track, has reopened for the first time since March.

Members can now schedule an appointment to use the fitness facilities by calling 260-483-2100 or emailing TurnstoneFitness@Turnstone.org.

Turnstone's other programs continue to operate and provide resources virtually, including occupational, physical and speech therapy telemedicine treatments and Social Services support.

The Turnstone campus remains closed to visitors and is open only to staff and clients by appointment.

Updated service and operations information is posted online at Turnstone.org/COVID19.

“We are thrilled to welcome the health and wellness members of the Turnstone Family back to our campus this week,” CEO Mike Mushett said. “The facility has been rearranged, and new policies are in place, but being able to continue empowering individuals towards their goals with these adaptations in place reminds us that we will get to the other side of our challenges together.”

Trine sets dates for fall semester

Trine University announced Monday that it has modified its fall semester schedule for main campus undergraduates with classes beginning Aug. 10 and ending Nov. 25.

The change does not affect students at Trine's Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences or those enrolled in TrineOnline. Those starting dates are Aug. 17 and 24, respectively.

There will be no fall holidays or breaks, the university said.

In emails sent to employees, students and parents, Trine President Earl Brooks II said the schedule change is to limit disruptions and provide the highest level of safety for the campus community in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.