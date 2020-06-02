Mission benefactor comes full circle

W. Paul Wolf was there in 1963 when the Rescue Mission was trying to build a shelter for homeless men at 301 E. Superior St. in Fort Wayne.

And he was there Monday morning as mission leaders announced its new, high-rise shelter at 404 E. Washington Blvd. would be named after him.

Wolf, 88, was a young banker a few years out of the Air Force when the mission's leaders came to him at the fledgling Home Loan Bank on Berry Street and said they'd been all over town and no bank would give them a loan. He helped get the job done.

Fast-forward more than 50 years, and Wolf was almost 20 years retired and looking for a philanthropic investment when he was told about the Rescue Mission's new shelter project.

He decided to seed it with a donation of $2 million – this time, with his own money.

“I think you've got to give through your heart,” he said after the naming was announced. “It's not so much what people will think of me.”

The Rev. Donovan Coley, the mission's CEO, said Wolf's generosity “will not only impact the lives of the people we are serving now but for generations to come.”

The donation makes up half of the $4 million the mission has been seeking through a capital campaign, he said. The mission has raised $3.5 million and is now seeking the rest during the fund drive's current public phase to assure “sustainability,” Coley said.

“The building is taken care of,” Coley said, adding the current phase of the capital campaign is called “Fund the Finish.”

General contractor was Weigand Construction, which is still finishing the building. When completed, it will provide several improvements over the East Superior Street site, said Sam Hardy, the mission's chief operating officer.

Clients waiting for entry will have a covered area instead of having to stand outside, he said during a tour for media.

A long hallway leads to the dining room, which will hold about 180 people. The chapel will open off the dining room via a sliding door and will hold about the same number.

There will be an on-site barber shop and commercial laundry, a medical office and an above-ground-level patio with vistas of downtown.

A first-floor common area off the new south-facing entrance contains offices for community agencies that will provide clients with services. There's even a chamber for disinfecting bedbugs with heat.

Wolf said he learned about giving from his father, Ervin, who owned E.W. Wolf General Store in Columbia City, and his mother, Gladys, an Avilla teacher who taught students in grades 1-8 in a one-room schoolhouse.

Wolf has lived in Fort Wayne since 1959, taking up residence at the Towne House in retirement.

He and his wife, Carolyn, who also was a teacher, are members of Concordia Lutheran Church.

During Wolf's time at Home Loan Bank, which has merged with Fifth Third Bank, Home Loan grew from one office with $1 million in assets to 11 offices with $430 million in assets.

Wolf retired in 1999.

But, he said, he never forgot how his father would extend store credit to cash-strapped residents so they could buy the things their families needed. And, he's remained aware, he said, that anyone could one day need the mission.

Coley said the mission served more than 1,400 people last year.

Wolf's name will be on three sides of the facility's exterior, as well as on a plaque inside the main entrance. Coley said.

He credited Marcia Haaff, The Lutheran Foundation's CEO, for connecting Wolf with the mission's need.

