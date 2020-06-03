Incumbents Glick, Nisly earn victories

INDIANAPOLIS – Two incumbents in regional Statehouse races cruised to victory Tuesday night in their GOP primaries while a third area race went to a Republican newcomer.

Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, earned 61% of the vote against Jeff Wible in Senate District 13, though the results were still unofficial.

Both are former county prosecutors.

Glick, 69, is seeking a third term in the Senate, where she has served since 2010, while Wible, a 58-year-old Wolcottville attorney, wants to return to an elected post. He previously was the LaGrange County prosecutor for 12 years.

Glick moves on to the fall election for Senate District 13, which covers all or parts of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.

The base pay is about $27,000 a year, though with expenses, legislators often make more than $50,000. The term is four years.

Glick also serves as chair of the Natural Resources Committee and is concerned about school funding.

Wible challenged Glick because he said she isn't outspoken enough on the important things such as the state surplus and tax issues. He wants to eliminate the individual income tax.

In House District 22, Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen, was up 59% to 41% against Bill Dixon with 72% of the vote counted.

Dixon, 54, formerly supported Nisly but said he hasn't moved any legislation in his time in the legislature so decided to challenge him.

House District 22 covers portions of Kosciusko and Elkhart counties. The winner of the primary goes on to the general election to face Democrat Kelly Thompson.

The term is for two years and has a base pay of about $27,000. But with per diem, the compensation rises to more than $50,000.

Nisly, 47, is seeking his fourth term in the Indiana House. He is known for his staunch support of a full abortion ban in the state. He is considered one of the most conservative members of the Indiana House.

Dixon, from Syracuse, is a substitute teacher who wants to look at funding equity for schools statewide. And he wants to work on diversifying economic development in more rural areas of the state.

In the House District 18 Republican primary, Craig Snow was leading Russell Reahard 55% to 45% with more than two-thirds of the vote in.

The district covers Wabash County and portions of Kosciusko, Miami, and Grant counties and had been represented by David Wolkins of Warsaw, who had served since 1988.

Chad Harris is the Democratic candidate for the fall.

Reahard, 59, of North Manchester is a retired pastor focusing on right-to-life and Second Amendment issues. Snow, 51, lives in Warsaw and was endorsed by numerous entities in his bid. He is a business owner.

