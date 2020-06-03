Pastors call for laws to prevent police brutality

Ten African American pastors in Fort Wayne are calling for federal legislation aimed at preventing and punishing police brutality.

They met for more than an hour Wednesday with U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, giving him six proposals they want to see become law, including a ban on chokeholds by police.

"We have to begin to move from conversation to legislation. ... We've seen this movie over and over again," the Rev. Anthony Pettus of Greater Progressive Baptist Church said during a news conference with Banks and the other ministers.

"We want our police officers to know when you carry a badge and a gun and a taser and wear body armor and are given arrest powers, then you are responsible for your actions," said Raymond Dix, pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church, site of the news conference.

The pastors drafted their proposals as massive and sometimes violent protests continue around the nation in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. Floyd, who was African American, died after a white officer, who has since been fired and charged with murder, pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The recommended legislation would:

* Prohibit chokeholds by law enforcement officers.

* Require officers to follow at least six steps in trying to diffuse a conflict before using force.

* Require that information on police misconduct and disciplinary measures be made public.

* Allow for the denial of police recertification credentials if the use of deadly force by an officer is determined to have been unwarranted.

* Establish citizen review boards for municipal law enforcement agencies.

* Remove police immunity protections against civil lawsuits.

"We want to see legislation go into effect that sets standards as to how police police our communities," Pettus said. "We want to see that there are ramifications when you violate those standards."

Banks, R-3rd, said he supports all of the ministers' proposals and is willing to work with members of Congress from both parties to advance them.

"Each of those points are commonsense steps that we can take forward. I think we all agree it doesn't go far enough, but this is a good place to start," he said.

