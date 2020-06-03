State to allow limited visitation at nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS – State officials said Wednesday they would start allowing limited outside visitation at some of Indiana’s long-term care facilities.

The news came as the federal government has identified 1,141 deaths in Indiana nursing homes – up 196 from the state’s own count of 945. Eight staff deaths were also identified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Family and Social Services Administration, said they are reviewing why the data submitted to CMS by Indiana nursing homes is different than state data.

And the state will likely transition to using the federal reporting system.

Rusyniak also set a new goal for testing all staff in the state’s nursing homes. Statewide testing partners, Indiana National Guard and state strike teams will work together to visit every facility in June, possibly bleeding into July.

There are still no plans to test all residents – instead doing targeted testing when cases pop up.

Rusyniak said the state is prioritizing staffers because that is the most frequent way the coronavirus is being spread in these facilities – when a staff member who has the infection but no symptoms unknowingly passes it on.

According to The American Health Care Association Indiana has 534 nursing homes with 39,004 residents and 47,770 staff members. On top of that there are 151 assisted living centers with 11,390 residents and 8,123 staff.

Rusyniak also said new guidance went out to nursing homes Wednesday allowing for some outside visitation, noting that transmission risk of the virus drops significantly outdoors.

"We recognize that isolation has serious impacts on the health and well-being of the residents in these facilities," Rusyniak said.

He said not every resident or every facility will be allowed to have such outdoor visits based on individual circumstances but it is a positive first step. The guidelines take into account COVID-19 rates in local communities and the facility itself.

"This is not a final solution. We recognize this will not allow everyone in a facility to be visited at this time. This is just a first step," he said.

