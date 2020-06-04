Banks, pastors meet on reforms

Ten African American pastors in Fort Wayne are calling for federal legislation aimed at preventing and punishing police brutality.

They met for more than an hour Wednesday with U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, giving him six proposals they want to see become law, including a ban on choke holds by police.

“We have to begin to move from conversation to legislation. ... We've seen this movie over and over again,” the Rev. Anthony R. Pettus Sr. of Greater Progressive Baptist Church said during a news conference with Banks and the other ministers.

“We want our police officers to know when you carry a badge and a gun and a Taser and wear body armor and are given arrest powers, then you are responsible for your actions,” said Raymond Dix, pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church, site of the news conference.

The pastors drafted their proposals as massive and sometimes violent protests continue around the nation in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

The recommended legislation would:

• Prohibit choke holds by law enforcement officers.

• Require officers to follow at least six steps in trying to diffuse a conflict before using force.

• Require that information on police misconduct and disciplinary measures be made public.

• Allow for the denial of police recertification credentials if the use of deadly force by an officer is determined to have been unwarranted.

• Establish citizen review boards for municipal law enforcement agencies.

• Remove police immunity protections against civil lawsuits.

“We want to see legislation go into effect that sets standards as to how police police our communities,” Pettus said.

“We want to see that there are ramifications when you violate those standards.”

Banks, R-3rd, said he supports all of the ministers' proposals and is willing to work with members of Congress from both parties to advance them.

“Each of those points are common sense steps that we can take forward. I think we all agree it doesn't go far enough, but this is a good place to start,” he said.

Banks, who was renominated Tuesday by Republican primary election voters, said some lawmakers already are talking about pursuing legislation to ban choke holds.

His meeting with the local pastors “truly was the most impactful conversation that I've had in my nearly four years as a United States congressman,” Banks said.

“I don't pretend at all to know what our black community, what they feel, what they felt when they saw that video from Minneapolis,” he said about a bystander's recording of Floyd's restraint by police.

“It is shameful, and not enough has been done to hold those accountable who were involved with it,” Banks added.

Banks' comment came hours before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed charges of aiding and abetting murder against three Minneapolis police officers who helped Derek Chauvin restrain Floyd.

Ellison also upgraded the murder charge against Chauvin from third degree to second degree.

Dix said Floyd's death is just the latest instance in a long history of police brutality against blacks.

“No longer are we surprised. But we are still wounded, we are still hurt,” he said.

“And we have come today with the help of Congressman Banks to say this is not the America we want. We have people of color who love this country, who want to be recognized not just as black people but as human beings, and we're still fighting for our common humanity even after all of these years.”

“We want to take our anger and move it in a positive direction,” Dix said.

“We abhor the looting and the violence that has happened that has stained the memory of George Floyd. We want to return the narrative to what it should be, and that is the issue of brutality in our country by the law enforcement personnel.”

Luther Whitfield, pastor of New Covenant Worship Center, said, “Just as our congregations hold us accountable, we are holding our politicians accountable.”

Other pastors participating in the meeting with Banks were Robert Bell of True Love Baptist Church and president of United Pastors of Fort Wayne; Timothy Lake of Union Baptist Church; Timothy Williams of Good Hope Baptist Church and president of Fort Wayne Baptist Ministers Conference; Anthony Payton of Come As You Are Church; Crystal Thomas of New Zion Tabernacle; Thayer Williamson of Community Baptist Church; and Steve Terry of New Life Church of God.

