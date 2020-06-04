Fort Wayne/Allen County

Coroner: Boy shot in head

A 12-year-old boy found inside an apartment in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue on Monday died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Allen County coroner's office said Wednesday.

The coroner said the manner in which the boy died is under investigation. Fort Wayne police said the boy was alone in the apartment when he was found.

Ivy Tech apprentices finish

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne has graduated the first cohort of industrial technology apprentices in partnership with Steel Dynamics Inc.

For the past two years, 12 students have followed a custom curriculum developed by Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Steel Dynamics while working and going to school full time. They graduated in May with associate degrees in applied science and were immediately moved into full-time specialized positions as electrical mill technicians or mechanical mill technicians, officials announced Wednesday.

Most students in the program were Steel Dynamics employees who wanted to acquire new skills. Steel Dynamics paid for students' tuition and books while paying an hourly wage for classroom time. To compliment the classroom experience, the apprentices worked 25 hours a week under the mentorship of an experienced Steel Dynamics worker.

Steel Dynamics and Ivy Tech were partners in creating the program. Ivy Tech worked with Steel Dynamics to create the best curriculum. Steel Dynamics bought equipment for Ivy Tech that the apprentices would need to complete training.

Area

More boat limits lifted

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources lifted boating restrictions Wednesday for more than a dozen lakes in Kosciusko, LaGrange and Noble counties.

The restrictions were lifted for:

• The Barbee chain of lakes in Kosciusko County, which includes Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes.

• The West Lakes chain in Noble County, which includes Jones, Steinberger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes; Knapp Lake restrictions have also been lifted.

• The Indian Lakes chain in LaGrange County, which includes Dallas, Witmer, Hackenberg, Westler and Messick lakes.

– Journal Gazette