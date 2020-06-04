Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Caregiver support groups offered

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter will continue to offer virtual support groups in June for all dementia caregivers and family members of people living in long-term facilities.

The schedule:

• Virtual support groups for caregivers with loved ones in long-term care will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday and June 30.

• Virtual support groups for front-line workers caring for people with dementia will be at 5:30 p.m. June 17 and 24.

• Virtual support groups for any dementia caregiver will be at 1 p.m. June 11 and 25.

“This is a challenging time for all those who care for people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, and we want them to know they are not alone,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “Support groups provide a place for caregivers to exchange information, give advice and share their experiences with those who understand firsthand.”

All support groups are free and available online or by phone. Registration is required at alz.org/Indiana or by calling the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Urban League sets virus testing

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.

WorkOne to offer appointments

All 11 WorkOne Northeast career centers are scheduled to reopen to the public next week by appointment only, officials announced Wednesday.

Allen County customers can make appointments by calling the Fort Wayne center at 260-745-3555.

Customers in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties can call the Auburn center at 260-925-0124. And customers in Adams, Grant, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties can call the center in Marion at 765-668-8911.

Hours and days of operation at the centers will be same as those posted before the pandemic. That information can be found on Northeast Indiana Works' website at www.neinworks.org/workone/locations.

People must continue to file for unemployment benefits online at www.unemployment.in.gov.

Staff at the centers will practice safety precautions and will encourage customers to follow procedures including face masks and to social distancing. Any staff member or customer who has COVID-19 symptoms or an elevated temperature will be asked not to enter a center.

Tentative plans call for the centers to begin accepting walk-in customers the week of July 6.

SNAP recipients may order online

SNAP recipients in Indiana can now use their Hoosier Works EBT cards to buy groceries online for pickup or delivery at two approved retailers – Amazon and Walmart.

SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply, state officials announced Wednesday.

“We have been working with our federal partners to remove barriers and provide safety and convenience benefits for Hoosier SNAP recipients – particularly those who are most at risk for COVID-19 infection and those who are homebound,” said Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, Family and Social Services Administration secretary.

“We are pleased to make this benefit available for SNAP recipients in Indiana. While this service will initially and immediately address needs caused by the pandemic, we intend to keep this service in place permanently.”

– Journal Gazette