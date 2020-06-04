Leo's senior class gives back

Members of Leo Junior-Senior High School's class of 2020 have been spending a lot of time apart lately because of the fight against the coronavirus.

But they still came together to do a good deed for a local charity serving children.

On Wednesday, members representing Leo's senior class presented Erin's House for Grieving Children with $3,292 – the proceeds from selling self-designed and published Senior Spirit yearbooks, “Seniors Making a Difference” T-shirts and a crowdfunding campaign.

Josie Hipskind, an organizer, has volunteered since January 2019 at the Fort Wayne nonprofit counseling and grief support organization. She worked with 3- to 5-year-olds as part of a school internship and thought it would be a good cause for the school's first attempt at a gift to the community from the senior class.

“We realized a lot of kids had lost someone,” Hipskind said Wednesday. One student she knew had been a participant at Erin's House. But most Leo senior students didn't know about the organization's work – or the impact of grief on children.

“I personally think that childhood grief isn't understood. They (children) don't react to death the way you think they would. They process it differently. They do it through playing and drawing pictures, and stuff like that,” Hipskind said.

“We thought it would be good for awareness.”

Debbie Meyer, spokeswoman for Erin's House, said the donation came at an opportune time.

“That's a really big amount for us,” she said, adding that because of the coronavirus, the organization had to postpone its big annual fundraiser, the Common Bond Breakfast, and there's been no new date set.

“Money's tight for us right now.”

Programming of Erin's House is free for families, Meyer said, and leaders switched some to virtual delivery to maintain continuity while the building remained closed.

She said the organization is getting one or two new families every week, with some of them having experienced a COVID-19-related death. The organization never has had a senior class present a donation, Meyer said.

Hipskind, who plans to major in nursing at Indiana University Fort Wayne, was joined by Meredith Minich and Drusilla Donat, two other gift organizers, for the presentation.

Hipskind, a resident of Leo, said this year's group hopes a senior gift “will become a tradition” at the school.

“It was pretty exciting to see,” she said. “We really hope that it catches on, and ... we hope it becomes a really big deal and they get more money – like $10,000.”

