Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Food giveaway today, Saturday

Another food giveaway, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, will occur at the Utopian Grocery on Oxford Street today and Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

The Human Agricultural Committee and its partners will distribute 70,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables in food boxes, according to Ty Simmons, the cooperative's executive director. The food value amounts to more than $100,000, Simmons added.

Last week, the cooperative and partners distributed 33,000 pounds from a refrigerated box truck outside the grocery at 608 Oxford St.

The food boxes will contain strawberries, apples, onions, potatoes, cabbage, celery and carrots.

Partners include Heartland Communities Inc., Faith United Methodist Church, Sweetwater Inc., the local NAACP, Come As You Are Community Church, HoJo Family Assistance, Courageous Healing Inc., Joshua's Hands, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Adams Township Trustees Office/Girlz Rock, Fort Wayne Wolverines, the Rescue Mission, the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club, Perfect Pact LLC, and Legacy Taste of the Garden, according to a release.

Firm gives $2,500 to help hungry

Dulin, Ward & DeWald Inc. has donated $2,500 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to fund processing fees on livestock donated to agencies serving food-insecure residents in Allen County.

“Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has the opportunity to help farmers and reduce food insecurity by receiving 500 pigs per week. The average cost to process a pig is about $200.00 so that is $100,000 per week that we will need to raise. We are so thankful for Dulin, Ward & DeWald Inc. for helping us meet our communities needs right now,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

Next Roadmap webinar Tuesday

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership are presenting another free webinar to help small- and medium-sized businesses with reopening following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The latest installment in the Roadmap to a Healthy Reopening series focuses on human resources issues including employment policies.

The session will be led by physicians and business leaders from Parkview Health and the Allen County Department of Health.

The webinar will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

To register, go to www.greaterfortwayneinc.com and click the COVID-19 drop-down menu and then Roadmap to a Healthy Reopening.

Registration is required even if unable to attend live. A recording of the session will be emailed to everyone who registers.

Continuing education credit is available for members of the Society of Human Resources Management.

– Journal Gazette