Count confirms wins in coroner, surveyor races

Tuesday night's leaders in Allen County's two contested Republican races maintained or increased their leads when final vote tallies were reported Thursday.

Dr. Jon Brandenberger defeated Joel Nagel for the Republican nomination for coroner. Incumbent County Surveyor Jeff Sorg defeated challenger David P. Devine for the nomination for that office.

Brandenberger, who held the coroner's post from 2005 to 2012, won 21,277 votes, or 73%, while Nagel took 7,868 votes, or 27%.

Sorg took 17,834 votes, or 64.14%, to Devine's 9,970, or 35.86%.

By the end of Thursday's count, 8,677 voters, or 66.46%, had cast ballots for Brandenberger, 71, a Parkview family physician, while 4,379, or 33.54%, voted for Nagel, 41, a nurse practitioner and medical management professional.

Sorg received 7,996, or 64.5% of votes compared with Devine's 4,400, or 35.5%, at the end of Thursday's count.

Final tallies were delayed because of the more than 34,000 paper absentee ballots sent out for the primary over concerns about in-person voting spurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandenberger left the coroner position in 2012 because of term limits. The current coroner, Dr. Craig Nelson, is leaving office for the same reason.

“I'm thankful of course for the win,” Brandenberger said, attributing it to his long tenure in the office and service as a deputy coroner, “in the trenches, the bad scenes, day and night.”

Nagel on Thursday afternoon said he called his opponent to congratulate him and said he plans to stay active in politics, having been elected a delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Neither Sorg, 65, nor Devine, 52, responded to a phone call Thursday afternoon.

No Democrats ran in the primary for the party's nomination for either position. However, the party can name candidates to run against the nominated Republicans by noon June 30.

The county coroner's office is responsible for assigning the cause and manner of deaths and having autopsies performed. The surveyor's office reviews development plans and oversees stormwater management and the county's public drains and ditches.

