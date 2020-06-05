Count is in on lawmaker races

INDIANAPOLIS – A veteran state lawmaker slipped past his opponent as Allen County finished counting its mail-in primary ballots Thursday.

Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, defeated John Stoffel in the House District 50 GOP primary by a vote of 4,544 to 3,912, or 54% to 46%. The district covers parts of Allen, Huntington and Wells counties.

Leonard is hoping for a 10th term. Now he faces Jorge Fernandez in the fall.

Five other state legislative races now have final results as well:

In Senate District 16, Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, defeated Fort Wayne police Officer Tom Rhoades 69% to 31% in the GOP primary. The vote was 7,792 to 3,493.

On the Democratic side of that district, which covers parts of Allen and Whitley counties, teacher Juli Dominguez beat Tim Barr 52% to 48%. The vote totals were 5,102 to 4,622.

In House District 79, Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, defeated Taylor Isch in the GOP primary 55% to 45%. The vote totals were 4,923 to 3,984.

House District 79 covers all of Adams County and portions of Allen and Wells counties.

Lehman, 57, has represented the district since 2009 and Isch, 26, was a newcomer from Bluffton.

In Senate District 13, Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, earned 61% of the vote against Jeff Wible. The vote totals were 8,014 to 5,084.

Both are former county prosecutors.

Glick, 69, is seeking a third term in the Senate, where she has served since 2010. Senatge District 13 covers all or parts of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.

In House District 22, Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen, defeated Bill Dixon of Syracuse 4,530 votes to 3,156, or 59% to 41%.

Nisly, 47, is seeking a fourth term in the Statehouse and faces Democrat Kelly Thompson in November.

The district covers portions of Kosciusko and Elkhart counties.

In the House District 18 Republican primary, Craig Snow beat Russell Reahard 54% to 46%. Snow received 4,230 votes to Reahard's 3,532.

The district covers Wabash County and portions of Kosciusko, Miami and Grant counties and had been represented by David Wolkins of Warsaw, who had served since 1988.

Chad Harris is the Democratic candidate for the fall.

Base legislative pay is about $27,000 a year, but lawmakers can make more than $50,000 when counting per diem and leadership pay.

