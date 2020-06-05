County virus deaths at 77 as 2 more added

An additional 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday.

The numbers are based on tests through state health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratory sites.

The new cases brings to 36,096 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

In Allen County, two more residents have died from COVID-19 and 43 have tested positive, bringing the total to 1,735 cases and 77 deaths Thursday, the county health department said.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady in Indiana. As of today, nearly 38% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,052 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 over the previous day. An additional 179 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

In a separate report Thursday, the DeKalb County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 among its residents, bringing its total case count to 45. The new cases involve a 33-year-old, for which no other information was provided, and a 27-year-old and a 31-year-old, both of whom are recovering at home.