Preparations to sell former Byron Health Center land advance

Preparations to sell the county-owned former Byron Health Center property at Lima and Carroll roads took another step forward today as the Allen County commissioners awarded a $365,000 contract for a wastewater lift station.

The contract was for a project also considered last year. But the submitted bid of $518,925 then was rejected as too high by the commissioners.

This bid came in $110,000 less after project modifications, said Chris Cloud, commissioners' chief of staff.

Specifically, the county was able to purchase 500 feet of pipe and manhole piping from the city of Fort Wayne for about $43,000. That led to a lower cost for materials and excavation than was originally proposed, he said.

New timing took the project from a time when contractors were busy to a time when new work has been slower, Cloud said, adding the savings include the cost of the pipe.

Because the property is already served by Huntertown-supplied water, commissioners believe the land will be more marketable if it is also served by that municipality's sewer system, Cloud said. The lift station was needed to do that efficiently, he said.

The county has an agreement that gave it the option of going either with Huntertown or Fort Wayne for sewer service because the land is near the boundary between the two service areas, Cloud said.

